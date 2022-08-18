Read full article on original website
WBTV
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
fox46.com
Man shot in parking lot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, suspect wanted, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on August 20 at the Waffle House...
One person shot while inside Showmars in Steele Creek, police say
CHARLOTTE — One person has been shot while inside of a Showmars in Steele Creek, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the incident occurred on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Police said the victim, who was an innocent bystander, was struck in the head. They...
wfmynews2.com
'He could not have been here' | SC deputy in medically-induced coma after motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — What started as a Saturday evening ride on his motorcycle ended in disaster for Lancaster County Deputy Paul (Pablo) Blas. While off-duty, investigators say Deputy Blas and his motorcycle collided with a car on Pink Pyler road in Lancaster, South Carolina. The 25-year-old’s injuries proved to be severe.
Family dispute leads to drug trafficking arrest
A family dispute over the weekend led to an arrest for drug trafficking. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded around 9:30 Saturday morning to a report of trespassing at a home on Old Pacolet Road in Spartanburg.
wfmynews2.com
Female shot by police after firing shots toward officers, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A female is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting in a south Charlotte neighborhood Friday, police confirm. Police have not released her name or age at this time. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrived at a home on St. Croix Lane around...
WCNC
Suspect charged in death of man in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect has been charged in the death of a man in Gastonia, according to police. On Aug. 3, the Gastonia Police Department responded to an assault call at a home around 2:30 a.m. along Belfast Drive near Shannon Bradley Road. Upon arrival, officers found 48-year-old...
WBTV
Deputies: ‘Wood chucking thieves’ attempt to get rid of stolen lumber by throwing it out of car
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - How much wood could a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. That is literally what the York County Sheriff’s office is asking after catching these thieves stealing lumber. The responding deputy went over the radio describing one of those thieves hanging off the back of the U-Haul getting away and throwing the stolen wood.
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in SC
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
Two separate crashes along I-85 leaves three people seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two separate car crashes along Interstate 85 left several people injured Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. The wrecks put three people in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were sent with minor injuries. The first wreck happened on Statesville Avenue near North Graham Street around...
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
One killed in shooting inside gas station near Fairfield County schools
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting inside a Winnsboro gas station across the street from multiple Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief John Seibels said the shooting happened on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. at the Citgo gas station and convenience store across from Fairfield Central High School, Fairfield Career and Technology Center, and Fairfield County Middle School.
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
1 person seriously injured after shooting near motel in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting near a Budget Inn motel in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics responded a gunshot call around 12:30 a.m. on Old Interstate road off I-85 near North Graham Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital from the scene, MEDIC confirmed.
WBTV
Undercover drug operations lead to arrest of 26 people in Lancaster County, sheriff’s office says
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A total of 26 people have been arrested in recent months in Lancaster County as a result of undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The operations were conducted by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, and involved heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine,...
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
