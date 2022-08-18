With the feds 'light' on steps, Colorado's water experts explore challenges, opportunities

Read full article on original website
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Feds cut Colorado River allocation for Arizona and Nevada in 2023, citing need for 'urgent action'
While Arizona and Nevada will get less water, California will not lose any of its share next year, according to the feds' blueprint released Tuesday.
Fifth Set Of Skeletal Remains Found At Lake Mead As Drought Reduces Water Levels
A fifth set of human remains has been found at Lake Mead as the country's largest man-made reservoir continues to witness plunging water levels. According to a statement issued by the National Parks Service on Tuesday, the skeletal remains were discovered near the Swim Beach area of the lake, located between Nevada and Arizona, on Monday night.
As Colorado River crisis grows, some officials say it's time for feds to drop the hammer on water cuts
The lack of a public deadline or plan of action on the Colorado River came as a surprise to stakeholders and experts who feel it's time for the feds to step in.
Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan
Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect acreage for irrigated land in Southern California's Imperial Valley. The agricultural land irrigated by the Colorado River is 500,000 acres. The federal government will impose deeper cuts on the drought-stricken Colorado River, officials said on Tuesday, reducing water deliveries to Arizona by one-fifth starting in January. ...
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
Apparently, the plan to save a tanking Lake Mead and Lake Powell is 'stay tuned'
The Bureau of Reclamation can’t be this shortsighted. For weeks, the agency that oversees Lake Mead and Lake Powell had talked tough about states making 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in additional cuts, over and above all that we’ve already agreed to cut, to keep them on life support. ...
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Lake Powell drops closer to ‘dead pool’ status amid Western megadrought
Water levels in Lake Powell have dropped precipitously in the past few years, moving the lake even closer to “dead pool” status.The reservoir is at a historic low as the US West remains in the grips of a two-decade “megadrought” that is linked to the climate crisis.The United Nations Environment Programme recently warned that Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two largest reservoirs in the country, were in danger of reaching “dead pool status”. At that point, the lakes’ water levels would be so low they would no longer flow downstream to power the hydroelectric power stations.Lake Powell...
The Colorado River drought is so bad you can see it from space
The extraordinary drought across the Western United States is only getting worse, and the images have been stunning: boats listing on dry lake beds, yellowing vegetation, and “bathtub rings” around reservoirs showing just how much water levels have fallen. It’s led to historic water rationing measures, including a new round of cuts announced this week from the federal government after seven states along the Colorado River failed to meet a deadline to come up with a plan to voluntarily reduce their water use.
Lake Mead Update: More Human Bones Found as Water Level Rises
A third set of remains was discovered at the Lake's Swim Beach area, according to the National Park Service.
Federal government announces historic water cuts as Colorado River falls to new lows
This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. The Interior Department announced sweeping changes on Tuesday to the way Colorado River water is doled out in the western United States and Mexico in response to the climate change-fueled megadrought that is desiccating freshwater resources in the region.
Second Largest Reservoir in US, Lake Powell Will Dry Up in a Few Decades
The scorching megadrought in Western US is causing Lake Powell to dry up quickly, and it could disappear entirely in just a few decades. After Lake Mead, Lake Powell is the second-largest reservoir in the US by total capacity. It is an artificial lake made by damming the Colorado River,...
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites
Water supplies to some US states and Mexico will be cut to avoid "catastrophic collapse" of the Colorado River, Washington officials said Tuesday, as a historic drought bites. More than two decades of well below average rainfall have left the river—the lifeblood of the western United States—at critical levels, as human-caused climate change worsens the natural drought cycle.
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
Mark Kelly: ‘So important that the other states step up’ in Southwest drought
“It's also about food security for our entire nation,” the Arizona senator said.
Colorado River drought holds long-term problems for 40 million people
WASHINGTON — It’s August, a hot summer is winding down, and out in the Western U.S. water has become a big concern. The flow and levels in the Colorado River have become so low that last week the federal government announced a Tier 2a water shortage, which requires Arizona, Nevada and Mexico to reduce their use of water from the river by 7% to 21% in 2023.
