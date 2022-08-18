Read full article on original website
Akon says Kanye West shouldn't apologize after the rapper was slammed for selling his Yeezy Gap line out of large trash bags
"I don't think anyone should ever have to apologize for anything creative," the "I Wanna Love You" singer told TMZ.
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall, per Daily Mail.'SO...
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Megan Thee Stallion Dresses Up as Sailor Moon for Tokyo Show
Megan Thee Stallion is showing us, once again, that she's a true fan of all-things anime. Performing at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo over the weekend, the Houston rapper appeared on stage dressed as the iconic anime heroine Sailor Moon. Taking to Twitter to update fans about her trip to Japan, Meg wrote, "This whole stadium in JAPAN was going UP for me. You can’t fake thee love. I'm grateful."
Watch Chelsea Manning DJ Charli XCX and SOPHIE
Update 8/22: Over the weekend, Chelsea Manning stopped by Elsewhere in Brooklyn to perform a late-night DJ set at sksksks. For an audience that included the likes of Hari Nef, Manning wore glowing cat ears and spun through tracks like SOPHIE's classic queer hit, "Immaterial" and, notably, a ton of Charli XCX: "Hot In It," "Beg For You" and "Claws," to be specific.
This Australian Model Turned TikTok Into a Catwalk
Nothing is chicer than being fashionably late, but why not be specifically fashionable about it? Australia-based model Blake Sutherland is the pioneer behind making late entrances editorial. On TikTok, Sutherland treats any empty hallway like an open runway and brings the drama every time: "I will leave the physical realm in an empty hallway it’s true," he promises.
NeNe Leakes Dismisses Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen And NBC Universal
NeNe Leakes’ messy exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been a topic of discussion for at least a few years now. Fans and viewers alike both hoped that NeNe and the Bravo network come to an agreement after a season or two off and eventually bring the Atlanta OG back once she’s returned […] The post NeNe Leakes Dismisses Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen And NBC Universal appeared first on Reality Tea.
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots — and his lawyers are already on the case
A former Twitter executive issued a damning report of the social media company, in a move that has perked the Tesla CEO's ears.
Denim Takes Center Stage at Cotton Citizen’s New Beverly Hills Store
Cotton Citizen has introduced its new denim line with a bright blue popup shop in Beverly Hills. The 10-year-old Los Angeles–based brand co-founded by brothers Adam and Liran Vanunu recently opened the 3,500-square-foot shop to showcase its new jeanswear offer which includes three women’s silhouettes and two men’s. The former are named after 1990s supermodels and encompass a relaxed fit (Kate), a mid-rise baby bootcut (Cindy) and a skinny flare (Naomi). The men’s styles, named after iconic musicians, are a relaxed model (Marley) and classic slim (Dylan). The wash color palette ranges from dark raw indigo to extremely faded and worn and...
'The Trace of an Implied Presence' Explores the Legacy of Black Dance
It's hard to overstate the longstanding impact of Black dancers on all genres of movement that we know today — from contemporary and jazz to hip-hop and ballroom styles. Unveiled earlier this month at The Shed in New York City, The Trace of an Implied Presence exhibit by filmmaker and curator Tiona Nekkia McClodden revisits archival footage to showcase the legacy — and living contributions — of contemporary Black dance.
Drake Earns Title of Most Shazamed Artist of All Time
Is the reason why everyone’s so embarrassed to use Shazam because they’re all trying to find out the name of a Drake song?. In honor of the music identification service’s 20th anniversary, they have partnered with Apple to share some stats. Among the most notable is Drake being crowned the most-Shazamed artist of all time with over 350 million Shazams across songs he’s both led and been featured on. At over 17 million Shazams, his 2016 smash-hit “One Dance” is his most popular song that people wanted to discover.
Aubrey O'Day Accused of Photoshopping Vacation Pics
Singer Aubrey O'Day is being called out for allegedly photoshopping herself into vacation pictures from scenic, far-flung destinations across Europe and Asia — and the internet is, naturally, loving it. In what appear to be obviously edited photos using backgrounds lifted from stock imagery and various influencer accounts, the...
