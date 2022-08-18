Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Rollerdrome Review
I wouldn’t expect roller skating and third-person shooting to be a chocolate and peanut butter situation, but Rollerdrome proves it can be just that. By essentially inventing a new single-player sport, OlliOlli World developer Roll7 has found enough ways to make both sides of this unique coin shine without getting overwhelming. Wrap that package in an intriguing world with more going on beyond the sport than you might expect, and I’ve found myself lost in match after match of skate-shooting mayhem.
IGN
The Best Valorant Pro Settings
Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
IGN
Saints Row Video Review
Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Google Stadia. "For a game that gives us so much freedom to be exactly who we want to be via its superb customisation options, it’s odd that Saints Row itself struggles to forge its own identity when it comes to the types of wanton criminal activities it makes available to us. There’s definitely no shortage of shallow shoot ‘em up thrills to be had here, but it’s a very familiar and uninspired brand of sandbox fun that’s unlikely to wow anybody who’s played a Saints Row game before, much less a GTA. There are a few spectacular story moments and the city of Santo Ileso serves as a sprawling new playground full of surprisingly antiquated and non-interactive amusements, but the distinct lack of new gameplay ideas – and the frequency with which some of its least interesting ones are reused – means this Saints Row feels more like a repetitive retread than a proper reboot. It’s definitely a new gang of Saints, but they’re guilty of the same old sins."
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Becoming Thane
After you kill the Dragon in the Main Quest Dragon Rising, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater decides to give you the title of Thane of Whiterun, giving you a housecarl (Lydia), and allowing you to purchase property in the city. Guards will also think twice before arresting you if you inform them you are the Thane.
IGN
Candace Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace Release Date? Candace is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around. Since she is an upcoming character, the information on this page is unconfirmed.
IGN
Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO
Nihilego, the Parasite Pokemon made its introduction in five-star raids on June 5th, 2022 in Pokemon Go. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast hailing from the Alola Region. This page will cover the Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
IGN
How to Get Cement in Dinkum
Learn how to get cement in Dinkum so you can upgrade your building kit! Making this Dinkum resource only requires one material, but you need a special license and some additional tools before you can start cranking it out. This Dinkum guide explains how to get each item you need along the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Academy Glintstone Staff
"Staff of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, embedded with a turquoise glintstone. Only a recognized sorcerer is permitted to wield this staff." The Academy Glintstone Staff Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Dropped by Thops near the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace in Raya Lucaria Academy (Liurnia) after completing his...
IGN
Marred Leather Shield
"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
IGN
Outbreak Island: Pendulum
Take a look at the world, some terrifying enemies, and more, in this action-packed trailer for Outbreak Island: Pendulum, a free version of Outbreak Island. Take on these enemies and explore the mysterious island in the survival game Outbreak Island: Pendulum, available now on Steam.
IGN
The First Descendant
Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
IGN
College of Winterhold
The College of Winterhold is a school of magic-users, whom are generally shunned by Nords, just outside the town of Winterhold. There is a quest line associated with becoming a part of the College, that involves some high hurdles. Certain people around the college also give several side-missions to partake in.
IGN
Lost Footage of the American Version of Sailor Moon Has Been Discovered
Before Sailor Moon debuted on American televisions, there was almost an Americanized version of the classic anime series, known in the fandom as Saban Moon. And now, nearly 30 years later, YouTuber Ray Mona has uncovered the pilot episode of the American "magical girl" series that never was, The Verge reported.
IGN
Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from animal bones. The tip is daubed with venom. Afflicts targets with poison. Craftable item. The addition of fletching enables more precise shots that can travel farther."
IGN
House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
IGN
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians.
IGN
Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from thin animal bones. The feather fletchings add distance and accuracy to the standard bone arrow."
IGN
PlayStation Is Working on a Gravity Rush Movie
Gravity Rush could be the next PlayStation game heading to the screen. According to Deadline, PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have begun development on a movie based on the Japan Studios action game. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is attached as director with a script from Emily Jerome (Panopticon).
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: November Release Date Seemingly Leaks
Sega itself appears to have leaked a November release date for Sonic Frontiers after a new trailer for the game appeared on YouTube before being swiftly taken down. Industry insider Nibel spotted the new trailer (below), grabbing a screenshot of its title screen that shows a November 8 release date. This matches the previously mapped fourth quarter of 2022 release window given by Sega, though the publisher hasn't explicitly confirmed this new date as of yet.
Comments / 0