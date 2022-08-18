Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Texas style Neapolitan Pizza | Great Day SA
Italia's best, mixed with some San Antonio twists, all at your fingertips. Right on the Riverwalk, Fiume Pizzeria is ready for your business. For more information, visit https://www.fiumepizzeria.com/.
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant launches happy hour menu with half-price bottles of wine
San Antonians looking to put an Italian spin on happy hour can now do just that via Volare Italian Restaurant’s new aperitivo menu, which includes half-price bottles of wine. Located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy at 3902 McCullough Avenue, Volare’s new happy hour menu offers deals on food, beer...
cookscountry.com
Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country
Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
8 dog-friendly restaurants and bars with patios in San Antonio
Some even feature specialty pup menus.
'I love the personal touch' | The Human Bean opens first San Antonio location
SAN ANTONIO — There’s nothing like a new coffee shop to pop up around the San Antonio area and the newest one is calling Stone Oak home. Originally starting in 1998, a couple decided to create a small coffee shop that ended up creating a large community and the newest location sits right off of Bulverde.
KENS 5
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
KENS 5
Join the Mastersingers and catch a glimpse of their magical voices | Great Day SA
The San Antonio Symphony and the Mastersingers are holding auditions via appointment, this Saturday, August 27. For more information, visit https://www.samastersingers.org/.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
San Antonio Is Getting A Massive Pirate-Themed Park
The park has an inclusive playground.
KENS 5
San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday
TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
thetexastasty.com
16 Best Sushi Restaurants in Austin
1. Uchiko – Sushi Inspired by Japanese Farmhouse Cuisine. Uchiko is the second restaurant of chef Tyson Cole and features delicious sushi inspired by Japanese farmhouse cuisine. They also source all their ingredients from the Toyosu market in Japan. Uchiko also offers some of the best seafood in Austin which includes steamed seasonal white fish and others.
