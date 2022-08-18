ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, TX

KENS 5

Texas style Neapolitan Pizza | Great Day SA

Italia's best, mixed with some San Antonio twists, all at your fingertips. Right on the Riverwalk, Fiume Pizzeria is ready for your business. For more information, visit https://www.fiumepizzeria.com/.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cookscountry.com

Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country

Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer

After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio prepares for more rain after soggy Monday

TEXAS, USA — A wet start to the week brought heavy downpours to the Hill County and some parts of San Antonio, along with some thunder and flooding potential. CPS Energy at one point the afternoon was reporting about 1,350 outages, but most of the evening saw impacted customers number below 1,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
thetexastasty.com

16 Best Sushi Restaurants in Austin

1. Uchiko – Sushi Inspired by Japanese Farmhouse Cuisine. Uchiko is the second restaurant of chef Tyson Cole and features delicious sushi inspired by Japanese farmhouse cuisine. They also source all their ingredients from the Toyosu market in Japan. Uchiko also offers some of the best seafood in Austin which includes steamed seasonal white fish and others.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

