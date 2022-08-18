Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt assaulted her, caused $25K in damage during infamous 2016 plane fight, FBI report says

Read full article on original website
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target
Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
Brad Pitt Shares His Reaction to Daughter Zahara Attending Spelman College: 'Really Beautiful'
Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 58, opened up about the joyful news that 17-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall. "Yeah that's beautiful," the actor tells PEOPLE exclusively, appearing to get emotional. "Really beautiful." Pitt...
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes
Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
'He Had Sunken Eyes': Eric Roberts' Wife Eliza Ramping Up Home Security After Home Intruder Scare
Actor Eric Roberts' wife, Eliza Roberts, spoke out about their home intruder scare in an exclusive interview with Radar, revealing how they are coping since the unsettling confrontation. The casting director said the ordeal has left her and Eric — who is Julia Roberts' brother and Emma Roberts' dad — a little shaken up, but they are now in the process of ramping up security to prevent any unwanted run-ins in the future.They used to have no lighting in their driveway, but she tells us: "this will change." Providing some backstory, Eliza explained their address is not public knowledge,...
Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Dropping Daughter Zahara, 17, Off at Spelman College: Photo
Angelina Jolie was right by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt‘s side for her new student orientation at Spelman College. The Oscar winning actress, 46, beamed with pride as she posed next to Zahara, 17, and the school’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman in photos shared to Holloman’s Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 11. Angelina and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
'He's Had To Seek Out Help': Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Following Online Harassment From Kanye West
Pete Davidson was forced to seek out a trauma therapist over the serious online harassment he suffered from Kanye West, Radar has learned.The shocking revelation was made by a close friend of the 28-year-old comedian, and news of Pete’s trauma therapy sessions came just a few days after it was revealed the Saturday Night Live funnyman and Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, had broken up."The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for him, and he's had to seek out help," the comedian’s close friend shared on Monday.According to the insider, Pete "has been in...
The Mysterious Life and Death of Actress Inger Stevens
[Author’s Note: This article is based on accredited media reports attributed to the sources mentioned and/or gathered through TheHollywoodReporter.com, and LATimes.com, among others.]
Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed
Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker
Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
