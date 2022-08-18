ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

calcoastnews.com

Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County

A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations

A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
LOMPOC, CA
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release – DUI Checkpoint Results (8-19-2022)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint Results. Two impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint. On August 19, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers collaborated with the California Highway Patrol- Ventura Office and held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road near Jefferson Square. The checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 41 traffic citations.
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton street takeover solution fails miserably

COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
Antonio Flores
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested For Drugs, Identity Theft

On Wednesday, a woman was arrested in Canyon Country for drugs and identity theft while a passenger was cited for drugs and let go. On Wednesday, deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling the 27100 block of Sierra Highway Canyon in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle parked at a shopping center of closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
SANTA MARIA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint (8-17-22)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and DUI Enforcement Patrols. CONTACT: Mike Wood, Corporal (805) 385-7749 | Mike.Wood@oxnardpd.org. Oxnard Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint and extra patrols for suspected impaired drivers. The Oxnard Police Department has collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office to hold a...
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen

After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA

