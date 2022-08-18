Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Related
calcoastnews.com
Four people injured in crash in Santa Barbara County
A crash early Sunday morning in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara County resulted in four individuals being extricated from a car, two of whom were in a critical condition. Additionally, one fire hydrant burst, flooding a street. Shortly before 2 a.m., the four individuals were traveling in a...
Big rig collision stops traffic on Hwy 101 northbound in Gaviota
Traffic is stopped northbound on Highway 101 in Gaviota just south of Mariposa Reina following a collision with two big rigs.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc man arrested, 2 teen boys cited for firearms violations
A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies...
Boy suffers brain injury after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Camarillo parking lot
A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Camarillo earlier this month remains hospitalized with a brain injury, his mother told KTLA on Monday. The crash occurred about around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 5 along Promenade Drive south of East Ventura Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One man dead after structure fire in Ventura
One man was found dead after a structure fire tore through a single-story home in Ventura on Sunday afternoon. The post One man dead after structure fire in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oxnardpd.org
News Release – DUI Checkpoint Results (8-19-2022)
SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint Results. Two impaired drivers arrested during a DUI checkpoint. On August 19, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Oxnard Police officers collaborated with the California Highway Patrol- Ventura Office and held a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Pleasant Valley Road near Jefferson Square. The checkpoint resulted in two DUI arrests and 41 traffic citations.
KEYT
Ventura woman dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian accident along Highway 1 in Ventura County last week
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A Ventura woman died from her injuries after a pick-up truck crashed onto the shoulder of Highway 1 near Solimar Beach and struck her, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mary Jane Centeno, 68, was walking southbound on the righthand shoulder of Highway 1 between...
2urbangirls.com
Compton street takeover solution fails miserably
COMPTON – The city of Compton caused a media frenzy when they rolled out Botts’ Dots in an effort to curb street takeovers plaguing the city. The media was out in full force to laud the city for spending $4,000 on the product designed to alert drivers they are veering out of their lane, but not typically to stop street takeovers. The city dispatched the newest member of the council, Andre Spicer, to provide quotes to the media despite him facing domestic violence allegations in a Compton courtroom the day after the story broke.
RELATED PEOPLE
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested For Drugs, Identity Theft
On Wednesday, a woman was arrested in Canyon Country for drugs and identity theft while a passenger was cited for drugs and let go. On Wednesday, deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling the 27100 block of Sierra Highway Canyon in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle parked at a shopping center of closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
2 innocent people killed after driver flees from traffic stop in Florence
Two innocent people were killed when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. Police were conducting the stop for a speeding vehicle around 4:15 a.m. when the driver decided to leave the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The fleeing driver apparently ran a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint (8-17-22)
SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint and DUI Enforcement Patrols. CONTACT: Mike Wood, Corporal (805) 385-7749 | Mike.Wood@oxnardpd.org. Oxnard Police Department to hold DUI Checkpoint and extra patrols for suspected impaired drivers. The Oxnard Police Department has collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office to hold a...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Comments / 1