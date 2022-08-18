Read full article on original website
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
Birth announcements, Aug. 20
JUDE RAYMOND VIEYRA Nathan and Shawnae Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jude Raymond, born Aug. 17, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Monte and Shawna Davison of North Platte and the late Rita Vieyra of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Helen Vieyra of North Platte.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 23
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 min ago.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in North Platte
Check out modern homes in new communities around North Platte. The search is over….. Have a look at this awesome newer home on 35 acres just 10 minutes from Lake McConaughey and 5 minutes from Ogallala. This one has tons of features that will surely please someone looking for a place to get away or their “forever home”. The main house is a 1720 Sq. Ft. 2-bedroom 2 -bathroom home with a large open floor plan. The kitchen is very spacious with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, lots of storage and also features a nice island with bar style seating. Additionally the kitchen has Corian countertops, beautiful custom backsplash and is perfectly set up for entertaining. The home features neutral color vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom and the office. The home is well designed and comfortable with a practical use of space. At the center of the main living area sits a beautiful spiral staircase that leads to the loft that is currently used as sleeping and a play area. The stone face fireplace in the corner of the main living area is a beautiful touch that adds plenty of warmth to the room. The laundry/mud room is located just off the garage entry which will assist in keeping unwanted dirt from entering the main house. The master suite features a large bathroom with oversized shower and a large walk-in closet. The master also has custom barn doors for the bathroom and walk-in closet. The efficiency of this home is incredible with 4 inch spray foam insulation throughout. Cool in the summer and warm in the winter!!! The property is set up with the outdoor recreationalist in mind. There is a large 27’x40′ attached two car garage with a half bathroom and storage areas as well as another 40’x60′ attached shop. The large shop portion has 18′ sidewalls with pass through bays, featuring doors on both ends. This makes moving your RV, boat and ATV/UTV around an easy task. The home is completely off grid with a new and very effective solar power system by Schneider. It will power the whole house and then some. There is also a 22Kw Generac generator as backup, should the sun not shine for a few days. Additionally there are 3 locations with full RV hook-ups on site, 1 in the south bay of the large shop and 2 outside on the south side of the shop. The property has good native grass for grazing some cattle or horses with a windmill and water tank located centrally in the pasture. If motorized fun is on your mind there is plenty of room and varied terrain to play around on ATV and UTVs alike. Call today for your private showing.
709 W B St., NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101
Valuations place 2nd piece of 3 sample NP homes' 2022 tax puzzle
North Platte’s 2022 “budget season” started unfavorably in June for three particular homeowners whose individual taxable values rose for the first time in four to five years. Now, with total taxable values certified, they’re looking at notable cuts in their gross property tax bills — depending on...
knopnews2.com
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
Higher total 2022 valuations aren’t all bad news for local homeowners
A four-year slowdown in local governments’ valuation growth has come to an end with west central Nebraska counties’ certification of governments’ 2022 taxable values. For owners of three North Platte homes, however, higher total valuations will more than offset the impacts of the higher individual valuations they have to absorb for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
North Platte softball defeats Kearney 6-2
Tatum Montelongo struck out 17 batters, and Lauren Horne and Kaitlyn Aden each hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning as the North Platte softball team defeated Kearney 6-2 on Monday in North Platte. “It’s always fun to play at home,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “The...
NP voters made utilities public in ML&W birth
Before we temporarily leave the saga of the North Platte Recreation Complex proposal and petition drive, some local history comes to mind. If city government’s purview (in the views of some) ought to be limited to public safety, streets and utilities, it’s worth recalling that most utilities in this city once weren’t considered to be in its purview, either.
Commissioners approve cost of living increase
The Lincoln County Commissioners approved a 5% cost-of-living increase Monday for Sheriff’s Office law enforcement and corrections personnel who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police union. The contract signed in 2021 called for the increase, and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said the language in the contract...
US 30 east of North Platte will close Sept. 1 for bridge construction
Weather permitting, a detour will be in effect on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte beginning Sept. 1, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. KEA Constructors LLC, of Milford, is the prime contractor. The detour will be in effect for 11 days, ending Sept. 12. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte.
North Platte man sentenced to between 5 to 8 years for Merrick's robbery
A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to five to eight years in state prison for a burglary at Merrick’s Ranch House in late March. In Lincoln County District Court, Barry J. Allen also received a one-year term for being in possession of burglar’s tools. He was...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
