The search is over….. Have a look at this awesome newer home on 35 acres just 10 minutes from Lake McConaughey and 5 minutes from Ogallala. This one has tons of features that will surely please someone looking for a place to get away or their "forever home". The main house is a 1720 Sq. Ft. 2-bedroom 2 -bathroom home with a large open floor plan. The kitchen is very spacious with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, lots of storage and also features a nice island with bar style seating. Additionally the kitchen has Corian countertops, beautiful custom backsplash and is perfectly set up for entertaining. The home features neutral color vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom and the office. The home is well designed and comfortable with a practical use of space. At the center of the main living area sits a beautiful spiral staircase that leads to the loft that is currently used as sleeping and a play area. The stone face fireplace in the corner of the main living area is a beautiful touch that adds plenty of warmth to the room. The laundry/mud room is located just off the garage entry which will assist in keeping unwanted dirt from entering the main house. The master suite features a large bathroom with oversized shower and a large walk-in closet. The master also has custom barn doors for the bathroom and walk-in closet. The efficiency of this home is incredible with 4 inch spray foam insulation throughout. Cool in the summer and warm in the winter!!! The property is set up with the outdoor recreationalist in mind. There is a large 27'x40′ attached two car garage with a half bathroom and storage areas as well as another 40'x60′ attached shop. The large shop portion has 18′ sidewalls with pass through bays, featuring doors on both ends. This makes moving your RV, boat and ATV/UTV around an easy task. The home is completely off grid with a new and very effective solar power system by Schneider. It will power the whole house and then some. There is also a 22Kw Generac generator as backup, should the sun not shine for a few days. Additionally there are 3 locations with full RV hook-ups on site, 1 in the south bay of the large shop and 2 outside on the south side of the shop. The property has good native grass for grazing some cattle or horses with a windmill and water tank located centrally in the pasture. If motorized fun is on your mind there is plenty of room and varied terrain to play around on ATV and UTVs alike. Call today for your private showing.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO