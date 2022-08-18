ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

China warns of 'severe' threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record. "The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production," the statement said.
