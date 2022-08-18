Read full article on original website
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
China warns of 'severe' threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record
China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record. "The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production," the statement said.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine braces for Russian attacks as it marks independence day – live news
Ukraine marks its independence from Soviet rule and six months of war with Russia; Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns of ‘hideous Russian provocations and brutal strikes’
