Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
BlockFi Could Be Acquired by FTX.US for Only $15M: Report
BlockFi may be sold to FTX.US for as little as $15 million, claims a new report. The $240 million figure originally announced by both parties is contingent on BlockFi securing regulatory clearance from the Securities and Exchange Commission and pushing its client assets to $10 billion. BlockFi CEO Zac Prince...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Fans Launch Campaign for Arrested Tornado Cash Developer
The crypto community has rallied behind the arrested Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev, raising over 2,000 signatures in a petition to raise awareness about his case and potentially free him. Over 50 people protested Pertsev's arrest on the Dam Square in Amsterdam on Saturday. Dutch authorities arrested Pertsev on August...
cryptobriefing.com
“You Need to Resign”: Crypto Fans Slam Gensler’s Regulation Comments
SEC chair Gary Gensler has discussed how he thinks the digital assets market should be regulated like other capital markets in a new op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. Gensler referenced BlockFi and other crypto lenders that collapsed in the recent market crash, saying that investors need protections when they enter the market.
cryptobriefing.com
PayPal Joins Coinbase's TRUST Network
Payments giant PayPal has joined Coinbase's Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology network (TRUST). As a member of the group, PayPal will be one of 38 companies working on compliance with the rule. PayPal added crypto features in 2020 and presumably must comply with regulations as other crypto companies do. PayPal...
Comments / 0