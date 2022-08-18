Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
News Channel Nebraska
Blue and Gold Showcase brings campus and community together
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney campus was buzzing with excitement Friday evening as students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members came together to celebrate the start of a new academic year. About 3,500 people attended the Blue and Gold Showcase, an annual event that welcomes new...
