ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital

GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blue and Gold Showcase brings campus and community together

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney campus was buzzing with excitement Friday evening as students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members came together to celebrate the start of a new academic year. About 3,500 people attended the Blue and Gold Showcase, an annual event that welcomes new...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy