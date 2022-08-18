ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to unbelievable game-winning high school play

Football season is beginning this weekend for many high schools across the country, and Loganville High School in Georgia has already pulled off what might be the best play of the entire football season on the very first weekend. In quadruple overtime with the game on the line, Loganville called...
ATHENS, GA
scgolfclub.com

Herold and Walker win SCGA Mid-Am Four Ball Championship

It took a playoff birdie for the team of Dixon Walker and Zachary Herold to take the SCGA Mid-Am Four-Ball title back to the Country Club of Lexington. The championship was played in Spartanburg at the Carolina Country Club. The two Columbia area golfers caught the club house leaders, Greenville’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
appstatesports.com

Mountaineers Square off With Spartans, Sunday

BOONE, N.C. - App State hits the road for the first time in 2022, as they travel to Spartanburg, S.C. for a matchup with USC Upstate. Opening kick is set for 5 p.m. from County University Soccer Stadium. ABOUT APP STATE: App State (0-0-1) played to a scoreless draw against...
BOONE, NC
Outsider.com

‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry

Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
CROSS HILL, SC
WMBF

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport

The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
GREENVILLE, SC
luxury-houses.net

Adorned with Simplicity and Comfort, this Lakefront Estate in Seneca Hits Market for $2.995M

The Estate in Seneca is a luxurious home featuring ample space and fluent design for countless entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 319 Greentree Ct, Seneca, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,296 square feet of living spaces. Call Melanie Fink – Fink & Assoc – Allen Tate (Phone: 864 888-3211, 864 940-5766, 864) 843-7155) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seneca.
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC

