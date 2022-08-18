Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Summer doldrums? Crypto volumes are down 55%, according to CoinShares
Crypto investment products registered minor weekly outflows last week as volumes plunged to their second-lowest levels of the year, signaling weak demand among institutional investors during the tail end of summer. Outflows from digital asset investment products totaled $8.7 million in the week ending Sunday, CoinShares reported Monday. Bitcoin (BTC)...
CoinTelegraph
Who accepts Ethereum as payment?
Ethereum is the first-generation blockchain technology for building DApps, holding assets and transacting in a decentralized environment. Powered by blockchain technology, Ethereum is a decentralized platform designed to be scalable, programmable and secure. It facilitates a peer-to-peer (P2P) network for the secure execution and verification of application codes via smart contracts. These are automated software blocks that enable participants to transact in the absence of a central authority.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why the Bitcoin price bottom is not in
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered modestly on Aug. 20 but remained on course to log its worst weekly performance in the last two months. On the daily chart, BTC's price climbed 2.58% to $21,372 per token but was still down by nearly 14.5% week-to-date, its worst weekly returns since mid August. Nonetheless, some on-chain indicators suggest that Bitcoin's correction phase could be coming to an end.
CoinTelegraph
Where today’s DEXs are falling short, explained
What are the benefits a decentralized exchange has over a centralized one?. Decentralization means that a user remains in full control of their funds at all times. On a centralized exchange (CEX), transactions are facilitated by an intermediary, the platform itself. By contrast, a decentralized exchange (DEX) enables users to...
CoinTelegraph
Average Bitcoin transaction fee drops under $1 as network difficulty recovers
The average transaction fees on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain fell below $1.00 for the first time in over two years, further strengthening its use case as a viable mainstream financial system. High transaction fees over blockchain networks work against the users, especially when making low-value transactions. For example, transaction fees...
CoinTelegraph
BTC to lose $21K despite miners’ capitulation exit? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week fresh from a new multi-week low amid a return of highly nervous sentiment. After dipping below $21,000 over the weekend, the largest cryptocurrency is consolidating around 10% lower than a week ago, and the fear across crypto markets is clearly visible. As some call...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi tops revenue grower list with 250,000% increase, BitGo aims to sue Galaxy Digital, and Bitcoin’s price drops: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 14-20
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Crypto’s continued journey...
CoinTelegraph
DBS bank reports 4X growth in Bitcoin buys on DDEx exchange in June
A major cryptocurrency selloff in June 2022 has sparked more interest in Bitcoin (BTC) from institutional investors, according to data from one of the biggest banks in Singapore. The total number of trades on DDEx more than doubled in June 2022 as compared to April 2022 amid the growing investor...
CoinTelegraph
'Give DeFi time, it may surprise you' — DEX CEO on state of the market
The CEO of a decentralized derivatives exchange has told Cointelegraph that many DEXs are unusable — and he's determined to change that. Lei Wang is the head of Kine, which aims to provide a fast, effortless way to trade derivatives across multiple blockchains. In a live ask-me-anything session on...
CoinTelegraph
GameStop NFT daily fee revenue plunges under $4K as gloom infects markets
Daily revenue for GameStop’s nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace has plummeted to under $4,000, suggesting that interest in the platform has waned significantly since launching in mid-July. According to data from DappRadar, GameStop NFT has generated roughly $166,800 worth of sales volume over the past 24 hours. With the platform...
Shares of fuboTV Soared More Than 100% in a Few Weeks. Why All the Hype?
The livestreaming service is no longer taking a growth-at-all-costs approach.
CoinTelegraph
Acala community votes to burn 2.97 billion of erroneously minted aUSD stablecoin
According to a new post by Acala Network co-founder Bette Chen, the community has voted to burn 2.97 billion worth of Acala USD (aUSD) stablecoin. Acala is a decentralized finance platform built on the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. The week prior, the price of aUSD fell to less than $0.01 from its dollar peg after it was discovered that 3.022 billion aUSD had been erroneously minted through a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool, which went live on August 14.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin won’t hedge inflation until it hits 1B wallets: Scaramucci
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci believes that while Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be an attractive asset, it has not reached the “wallet bandwidth” that is required for it to be considered an inflation hedge. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday. the global investment management CEO said Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge will most likely occur in September this year. This will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees. The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake framework.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse is a key factor in long-term NFT success, says new research
A new report from Juniper Research analyzed the trajectory of the nonfungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. According to the study, global transactions related to NFTs will escalate from 24 million in 2022 to nearly 40 million by 2027. One of the top catalysts to push NFT...
CoinTelegraph
Cryptocurrencies react to Jackson Hole, Fed rate hike plans and a weakening bear market rally
The European stock markets and the United States equities markets are both deep in the red on Aug. 22 as investors fear that aggressive rate hikes may not be off the table. Another thing keeping investors nervous could be the upcoming Jackson Hole economic symposium, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 25. Investors are concerned that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could further elaborate on the Fed's hawkish stance and plans for future interest rate hikes.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum advances with standards for smart contract security audits
The Ethereum ecosystem continues to witness a flurry of activity that has individuals and organizations deploying token contracts, adding liquidity to pools and deploying smart contracts to support a wide range of business models. While notable, this growth has also been riddled with security exploits, leaving decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols vulnerable to hacks and scams.
CoinTelegraph
BendDAO contract now has only 15 ETH left to pay lenders
Lending protocol BendDAO has run out of Wrapped Ether (wETH) in its contract. At the time of writing, the contract only has 15 wETH to pay lenders and an estimated 15,000 Ether (ETH) left to be paid to lenders. Researcher NFTStatistics.eth dissected the issue in a Twitter thread, highlighting that...
CoinTelegraph
Ronin hackers transferred stolen funds from ETH to BTC and used sanctioned mixers
The hackers behind the $625 million Ronin bridge attack in March have since transferred most of their funds from Ether (ETH) into Bitcoin (BTC) using renBTC and Bitcoin privacy tools Blender and ChipMixer. The hacker’s activity has been tracked by on-chain investigator ₿liteZero, who works for SlowMist and contributed to...
