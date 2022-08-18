Read full article on original website
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study
Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
Shocking: 10 Of The Most Awful and Terrible Disasters in Texas History
Nowhere is safe from disasters. They can strike any place and at any time. That includes the great state of Texas. Our history is not just that of growth, peace, and prosperity. We've endured our share of tragedies. Awful catastrophic events. The loss of lives has been great. The cost of damages...unimaginable.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
KWTX
5-year-old Central Texas girl finds, returns lost wedding ring with incredible sentimental value
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman who lost her mother’s wedding ring has it back on her hand Monday thanks to strangers on social media and an honest 5-year-old girl. Trena Guerra of Bruceville-Eddy lost the ring while out running errands over the weekend but didn’t realize...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas prepares for possible flooding in Austin
A flash flood warning was issued for Travis County. Wilco officials are preparing for possible floods.
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Ok, I get it. We're still a couple of months away from Halloween time. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
wesb.com
Watch MUDVAYNE’s Entire Austin Concert During ‘Freaks On Parade’ 2022 Tour
Fan-filmed video of MUDVAYNE’s entire August 18 performance at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in the Austin suburb of Del Valle, Texas can be seen below. The show was part of MUDVAYNE’s co-headlining U.S. tour with ROB ZOMBIE, dubbed “Freaks On Parade”. MUDVAYNE’s setlist was as follows:
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
Flooding risk continues with more rain expected
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon as additional showers and storms bring a continued threat for excessive rainfall and runoff. --Kristen Currie
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
