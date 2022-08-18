ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?

Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Austonia

Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study

Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Presidio, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Buchanan Dam, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Shafter, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Terlingua, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Bluffton, TX
City
West, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Jesse James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Ghost Towns#Texas Located#Fowlerton#Texas Fowlerton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
AUSTIN, TX
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy