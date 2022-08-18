Noah Dobson is looking to build off breakout year after signing a three-year contract. Patience has long been part of Noah Dobson's personality. It served him when he was breaking into the league as a 19-year-old and seemingly again, as news of his newly minted three-year contract broke in late August. Yes, it was always a matter of when and not if for the restricted free agent, but now that it's done, Dobson can put all of his focus into building off his breakout campaign.

ELMONT, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO