EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette

Eat Lafayette

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine.

We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.

Eat Lafayette

Ashley had her staff serve up several dishes for us to try (and some to sip) and, I must say, we were not disappointed!

Townsquare Media

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

We started with one of my favorite bar appetizers and guilty pleasures: fried pickles.

Eat Lafayette

Ashley told us that she pickles her own cucumbers for their dishes, so they are truly a unique flavor. They were piping hot with a crunchy batter (it wasn’t too thick) and so good when dipped in the ranch dressing.

Next up: Crawfish Etoufee Fries

The Ruins serves up a heaping plate of steak fries, topped with delicious crawfish etouffee’.

EatLafayette

As for the seasoning: after about the third bite, the warmth slowly creeps up on you. It never becomes anything unbearable, it just stays barely noticeable, which tells me it’s just the right amount of spice.

Then came the Grilled Chicken Wrap.

Ashley described this one as a favorite among some of the staff because of the surprise in the wrap: spinach and artichoke dip!

Eat Lafayette

They take grilled chicken, put it into the tortilla along with some of their spinach and artichoke dip, wrap it up, press it, and: voila!

They paired the Grilled Chicken Wrap with their Waffle Sweet Potato Fries, which come lightly sugared and with a bowl of honey for dipping. So good, so good!

Next came the Salmon.

Eat Lafayette

Mama Mia was that salmon good! It had a sweet/spicy glaze with a nice crunch on the outside and was perfectly cooked on the inside. The vegetables were an amazing accompaniment for the dish!

Our adventure at The Ruins rolls on with the burger.

Eat Lafayette

Wait: did I just call it a burger? SHAME ON ME! This thing is SO MUCH MORE than just a burger.

Eat Lafayette

Eat Lafayette

Townsquare Media

It’s actually The Ruins’ Wagyu Slider. They take a premium Wagyu beef patty and cook it to juicy perfection. Then they top it with red onions, bok choy, crispy fried onions, smoked sausage, and a slightly sweet, slightly tangy, fully delicious barbecue sauce. They load all of that up on a brioche bun and serve it with steak fries.Of course, what great meal is complete without a great dessert? These Apple Pie Eggrolls are worthy of a handwritten note to the chef. The Ruins is a wonderful restaurant with a LOT of something extra: LIVE MUSIC Not only will you get a great meal with great drinks in a great atmosphere, but The Ruins frequently has live performers or a DJ on stage to round out your night with great music.

Let’s eat, lafayette !

Next time you’re looking for a great bite or a great show, or both, head to The Ruins in Parc Lafayette near River Ranch.

Remember, while you are there, check in with the Eat Lafayette Passport for your opportunity to win a 3-night trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now, enjoy the rest of the shots from our The Ruins Eat Lafayette visit!

Eat Lafayette

Eat Lafayette

Eat Lafayette