ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRCF7_0hMUtpUi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InBxD_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine.

We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2criPJ_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette

Ashley had her staff serve up several dishes for us to try (and some to sip) and, I must say, we were not disappointed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkXX3_0hMUtpUi00
Townsquare Media

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

We started with one of my favorite bar appetizers and guilty pleasures: fried pickles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqcqD_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette

Ashley told us that she pickles her own cucumbers for their dishes, so they are truly a unique flavor. They were piping hot with a crunchy batter (it wasn’t too thick) and so good when dipped in the ranch dressing.

Next up: Crawfish Etoufee Fries

The Ruins serves up a heaping plate of steak fries, topped with delicious crawfish etouffee’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDpHe_0hMUtpUi00
EatLafayette

As for the seasoning: after about the third bite, the warmth slowly creeps up on you. It never becomes anything unbearable, it just stays barely noticeable, which tells me it’s just the right amount of spice.

Then came the Grilled Chicken Wrap.

Ashley described this one as a favorite among some of the staff because of the surprise in the wrap: spinach and artichoke dip!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQiI2_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette

They take grilled chicken, put it into the tortilla along with some of their spinach and artichoke dip, wrap it up, press it, and: voila!

They paired the Grilled Chicken Wrap with their Waffle Sweet Potato Fries, which come lightly sugared and with a bowl of honey for dipping. So good, so good!

Next came the Salmon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjrC6_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette

Mama Mia was that salmon good! It had a sweet/spicy glaze with a nice crunch on the outside and was perfectly cooked on the inside. The vegetables were an amazing accompaniment for the dish!

Our adventure at The Ruins rolls on with the burger.

Eat Lafayette

Wait: did I just call it a burger? SHAME ON ME! This thing is SO MUCH MORE than just a burger.

It’s actually The Ruins’ Wagyu Slider. They take a premium Wagyu beef patty and cook it to juicy perfection. Then they top it with red onions, bok choy, crispy fried onions, smoked sausage, and a slightly sweet, slightly tangy, fully delicious barbecue sauce. They load all of that up on a brioche bun and serve it with steak fries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtCiQ_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette
Of course, what great meal is complete without a great dessert? These Apple Pie Eggrolls are worthy of a handwritten note to the chef.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gS1r_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette
The Ruins is a wonderful restaurant with a LOT of something extra: LIVE MUSIC !
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKPwp_0hMUtpUi00
Townsquare Media
Not only will you get a great meal with great drinks in a great atmosphere, but The Ruins frequently has live performers or a DJ on stage to round out your night with great music.

Let’s eat, lafayette !

Next time you’re looking for a great bite or a great show, or both, head to The Ruins in Parc Lafayette near River Ranch.

Remember, while you are there, check in with the Eat Lafayette Passport for your opportunity to win a 3-night trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now, enjoy the rest of the shots from our The Ruins Eat Lafayette visit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPV6e_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaFpI_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mke4D_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UR98N_0hMUtpUi00
Eat Lafayette

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

EatLafayette – Sandra’s Cafe and Health Food Store

The next stop on our EatLafayette tour is the delicious, yet healthy, Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store. If you're looking for something delicious to eat, but are counting calories or don't want to immediately fall asleep because what you ate was SO heavy (but don't worry, you'll still be full!), then Sandra's Cafe and Health Food Store should be your next stop for breakfast or lunch!
LAFAYETTE, LA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide

As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Ruins#Cook It#Smartphone App#Food Drink#Eat Lafayette Ashley#Townsquare Media Download#Crawfish Etoufee Fries#Eatlafayette#The Grilled Chicken Wrap
macaronikid.com

Macaroni KID New Iberia Recommends

We are rounding out the month of August very quickly! As I type this, we have some really dark clouds rolling in and the forecast for the next few days looks to be rainy! While I love the rain and I know it is needed, we were looking forward to the Delcambre Shrimp Festival this weekend. Looks like we will be dancing in the rain!
IBERIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy