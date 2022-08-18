ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
arklatexweekend.com

Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza

Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
bizmagsb.com

Minden native completes Community Development Institute

MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
MINDEN, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza

Bossier City, Louisiana — BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. The block party will be happening on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Music Performance#Music Festival#Private Music#Music Lessons#Mtna#Lmta Certification
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
KPLC TV

Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Tuesday: Anderson County Camp County Cass County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Marion County Morris County Nacogdoches County Panola County Rusk […]
KTRE

Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home’s roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home. “It appears to be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?

Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Carjacking Suspects Caught

Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.
KTAL

Jurly selection begins in Jose double murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Shreveport man charged in the 2018 deaths of a couple who gave him a ride from a local mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose in November 2018. Police say he left their burning bodies inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood.
KTBS

Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged

CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
KSLA

Stonewall couple who lost home in Memorial Day fire moves into new digs

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A couple who lost their home in a catastrophic fire on Memorial Day is finally getting a fresh start. On Friday, Aug. 19, the couple’s new home was delivered to their property. Bobby Lafitte, a veteran, says he was grilling for the holiday when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy