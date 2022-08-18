Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.

