Read full article on original website
Related
arklatexweekend.com
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza
Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages....
KTBS
Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses
SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
bizmagsb.com
Minden native completes Community Development Institute
MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
arklatexweekend.com
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza
Bossier City, Louisiana — BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. The block party will be happening on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
postsouth.com
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
KSLA
Black Food Truck Night in Shreveport
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
Once a Shreveport Hot Spot, The Lot Is Closing Down For Good
In 2021 Shreveport Got Excited Over a New Type of Parking Lot. The Lot became a performance and event venue that had huge dreams of changing the social landscape of downtown Shreveport. The Lot Took Over the Old SporTran Bus Terminal. Remember the old bus terminal at 400 Crockett Street?...
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
KPLC TV
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KTAL
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Tuesday: Anderson County Camp County Cass County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Marion County Morris County Nacogdoches County Panola County Rusk […]
KTRE
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A home’s roof was crushed in Louisiana this weekend when a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. Firefighters who were called to respond to the home Saturday around 9 a.m. saw the crane had crashed into the home. “It appears to be...
q973radio.com
Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?
Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
Shreveport Carjacking Suspects Caught
Suspects wanted for a Shreveport carjacking incident were captured by Bossier City Police early Saturday morning. The carjacking took place at the Swoop Gas Station on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Police say five men exited a stolen White Yukon Denali wearing masks and armed with pistols and rifles. There they carjacked a man driving a 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro. Two of the carjacking suspects are said to have fled in the stolen Camaro and allegdedly were to have driven into Bossier City.
KTAL
Jurly selection begins in Jose double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Shreveport man charged in the 2018 deaths of a couple who gave him a ride from a local mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose in November 2018. Police say he left their burning bodies inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood.
KTBS
Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged
CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
KSLA
Stonewall couple who lost home in Memorial Day fire moves into new digs
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A couple who lost their home in a catastrophic fire on Memorial Day is finally getting a fresh start. On Friday, Aug. 19, the couple’s new home was delivered to their property. Bobby Lafitte, a veteran, says he was grilling for the holiday when the...
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
Comments / 0