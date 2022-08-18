ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
FAIRPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Lancaster Farming

Parshall Family Goes ‘Whole Hog’ at Ontario County Fair

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For Pete and Rebecca Parshall’s children, showing at the Ontario County Fair in Canandaigua was a multi-species event. They exhibited sheep and poultry as usual, and, for the first time, showed hogs as a 4-H Livestock Auction animal. This year was the first 4-H Livestock...
Ontario County, NY
Bloomfield, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Ontario County, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lakeville, NY USA

I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
LAKEVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Trayner from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than 20 years in business, Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop — a fixture at the Rochester Public Market — is under new ownership. The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC New York

Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear

Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
CORFU, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
chronicle-express.com

New flag stands for Veterans' graves

PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
PENN YAN, NY

