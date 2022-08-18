Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Back the Blue' tribute ride held for fallen RPD officer
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Dozens of cars and motorcycles lined up in Fairport on Sunday, ready to ride for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, one month after his death. Deb Rifkin was one them. She felt it was important to show support for the Mazurkiewicz family and all police...
Lee Lucas Memorial ‘Poker Run’ raises funds for addiction advocacy centers in Rochester
Dean Lucas explained that after his son's death, he sought out to fight drug addictions, which gave him the idea to raise awareness through this event
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
Lancaster Farming
Parshall Family Goes ‘Whole Hog’ at Ontario County Fair
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For Pete and Rebecca Parshall’s children, showing at the Ontario County Fair in Canandaigua was a multi-species event. They exhibited sheep and poultry as usual, and, for the first time, showed hogs as a 4-H Livestock Auction animal. This year was the first 4-H Livestock...
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Lyons woman charged for leaving dogs in hot car in Tioga County
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP., P.A. (WETM) – A Lyons, New York, woman has been charged after police said she left two dogs in a hot car in Tioga County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a report of animal cruelty in the Walmart parking lot in Richmond Township around 1:30 p.m. on August 16. […]
Alert canceled for man with dementia from Schuyler County
The adult is described as a white male standing at 6'0" and weighing 180 pounds.
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lakeville, NY USA
I found this beauty in the Little Library in Vitale Park in Lakeville, New York (south of Rochester). I walk there every day hiding painted rocks (and looking for them too). I always check the Little Library for an interesting book or two. The heart was in the library. It made me smile for sure! I could not wait to get home and see what it was all about! Thanks to whomever left it for me!
Rochester church’s outreach event addresses challenges faced by the community
Event organizers set up tents, music, and resources for the event at Pennsylvania Avenue and Forth Street Park in an effort to uplift the community after recent homicides.
localsyr.com
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
NYSP: Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Trayner from Ontario, Canada was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was […]
rochesterfirst.com
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than 20 years in business, Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop — a fixture at the Rochester Public Market — is under new ownership. The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.
Injury crash slows Thruway traffic in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — An injury accident slowed Thruway traffic on Sunday evening in Genesee County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the right lane. Vehicles heading west were slowed starting at the scene of the crash, between exits 48 and 48A.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
NBC New York
Cause of Steve Barnes, of Cellino & Barnes, NY Plane Crash Remains Unclear
Federal investigators haven’t been able to determine why prominent personal injury attorney Steve Barnes lost control of his plane and crashed in 2020, killing him and his niece. Barnes, a registered pilot, died along with his niece, Elizabeth Barnes in the crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of...
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
chronicle-express.com
New flag stands for Veterans' graves
PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
