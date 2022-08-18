Read full article on original website
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
We've all been in a hurry. Whether we're late for work, or have a meeting or the Taco Bell we had for lunch hasn't agreed with us; we've all had reason to drive fast and park quickly. Police officers have even more of a reason than the rest of us...
New “Women of Wyoming” Mural Coming To Downtown Casper
Casper is currently home to 10 murals, and thanks to the Casper Mural Project, it will soon be 11. In a Facebook post, they announced that they have picked not only the theme for our newest mural but the artist as well. The mural's location will be on Downtown Center...
Photo Drop: Prairie Wife’s Wyoming Summer of 2022 In Pictures
Here we are already, saying goodbye to the Summer of 2022. It feels like it was just a few weeks ago that I left Wyoming to travel to England (with a detour to France), and now my five kids are all ready to go back to school. Between work at...
Mule Deer Foundation Launching New Beer With Wyoming Brewer
This week is a big week for the Wyoming branch of the Mule Deer Foundation. They organization has teamed up with Black Tooth Brewing in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper to launch a new special beer. The beer flavor and style hasn't been released yet, but if you want in on...
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
Saturday’s Casper Airport Emergency Drill Will Be Smokey & Loud
On Saturday, August 20th, 2022, Natrona County first responders will collaborate to conduct an in-depth exercise involving various safety protocols at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport. That's a note from the airport and county first responders. You'll see a lot of smoke and maybe see a lot of emergency vehicles.
Here’s How To Keep Casper Kids Safe Now That It’s Back To School Time
The school year begins for Converse County next week, and soon after that is time for Natrona County kids to head back to school. It's always a good idea to review bus and traffic safety rules with your children before school starts. So, we thought we would share some of...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
“Blessed To Do This,” Casper Woman Has Served As Election Judge for 3 Decades
Martha Wallace thinks that it's time for a change. She's been serving as some sort of election official for more than 30 years and, in those years, she's seen a lot of politicians come and go. But now, maybe more than ever, she believes something needs to change. "It's very...
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Wyoming Wind Farms Threaten Golden Eagle
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with the preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. November 23, 2013. A...
Election Results for City of Mills and Towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn
These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday. They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results. These races are nonpartisan. CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS. Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term.
Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer
In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
Wyoming’s Teapot Dome Scandal Happened 100 Years Ago This Week
100 years ago, in August 1922, U.S. Marines “invaded” the Teapot Dome oilfield to eject drillers the government claimed had no right to be there. (Wyoming State Historical Society.) WAIT- U.S. Marines invaded WYOMING?. It was the biggest scandal in American history at that time. It almost caused...
Glenrock’s Sip’s Coffee Co. Now Has a Brand New Location In Douglas
Kaylynn Henson's dream of building a coffee stand started in 2019. And in the fall of 2020 when a local shop in Casper was going out of business and selling all of its equipment, she and her husband AJ were able to make their dream come true. Sip's Coffee Company...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
Outdoor Enthusiasts Of Converse County Needs Your Help With The Duncan Ranch Trail
As someone who loves to spend as much time as possible on our local mountain trails, I can appreciate the difference between a well-maintained trail and one that's...not. This winter, I learned how our snowshoe trails are made, and I was very impressed with all the hours that volunteers spend grooming the trails.
Natrona County Library Now Has a Podcast Studio You Can Use for Free
If you've been thinking about starting your own podcast or video blog, now is the time to take it to the next step. The Natrona County Library now has a studio, with professional quality equipment, that you can learn how to use and it won't cost you a penny. The...
Be VIP For Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Pops in the Park’
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Pops in the Park is returning to Washington Park on August 27, 2022 featuring classics from the legendary rock band Queen. We want to send you to the show for FREE and give you the VIP treatment. This exclusive VIP package includes:. Reserved VIP parking. 4...
