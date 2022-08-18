Read full article on original website
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Why a former rival executive views Patriots’ Mac Jones as having a ‘legitimate chance’ at being in the MVP conversation
"They're going to go to the playoffs and they're going to exceed expectations." A former rival executive of the Patriots is a big fan of Mac Jones. Mike Tannenbaum, who once worked as a lead executive for the Jets and Dolphins, said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Jones has the best chance to be in the MVP conversation out of all the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft class.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Kenyan Drake to be released by Raiders
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to release RB Kenyan Drake after one season with the team. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Drake's release comes as a surprise, but the writing was on the walls. The Raiders have stacked up at RB over the offseason with Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White. Drake will likely find a new home before the season, but his expectations for this season are hard to determine until then. Meanwhile, Abdullah becomes a fascinating target in PPR leagues. Drake held the pass-catching role in Las Vegas last season, and there have been reports that head coach Josh McDaniels, who comes from the New England Patriots, will look to use Abdullah in the famed role of RB James White. As well, Zamir White becomes the go-to target for fantasy managers in dynasty formats.
Trevor Lawrence plays first half in loss Saturday
Trevor Lawrence completed 14-of-21 passes for 133 yards and added another 13 rushing yards on two carries in Jacksonville’s 16-15 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Lawrence completed 66.7% of his pass attempts against the Steelers and got into Pittsburgh territory on each of his four drives, not counting the final drive with 23 seconds remaining in the half. Those four drives culminated in two made field goals, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs at Pittsburgh’s 37-yard line. Lawrence was sacked only once in 22 dropbacks and made some nice plays with his feet to escape pressure, including a 12-yard scamper for a 1st down on 3rd & 8. Lawrence has already looked more comfortable in Doug Pederson’s offense this preseason than he did most of his rookie season in Urban Meyers’. Even so, he should still be drafted as a backup or in two-quarterback leagues as there are too many question marks surrounding him heading into this season.
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
Matt Corral thows for 58 yards before leaving preseason game Friday
Matt Corral went 9-for-15 for 58 yards while adding six rushing yards on three attempts in Friday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots. Corral went down with a foot injury that required X-rays after being stepped on, forcing him to leave the game early. The rookie didn't do anything special in his time on the field, but he was seen with a walking boot following the injury. This is something to monitor, as although the 23-year-old likely will not start this season for Carolina, he does have some dynasty upside as a bench stash.
Drew Lock returns to practice on Sunday
Drew Lock returned to Seattle's practice on Sunday, meaning he could be available to play in the Seahawks' third preseason game against the Cowboys on Friday night. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lock had previously been earning the Seattle coaches' favor before testing positive for Covid 19 after Week...
Kayvon Thibodeaux exits Sunday's preseason game with an injury
Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared to injure his right knee after a cut-block, but was able to make it to the sideline under his own power. He went to the locker room for further evaluation and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:
Isaiah Likely goes for 100 yards, TD Sunday
Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 24-17 preseason win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Likely got the start and exploded, operating as Tyler Huntley's favorite target throughout the first half. The fourth-round rookie out of Coastal Carolina has now tallied 144 receiving yards through two preseason contests. Likely will not play ahead of star tight end Mark Andrews but the Ravens may be forced to figure out ways to get him on the field regardless. He needs to be added in all deeper dynasty formats going forward.
Wan'Dale Robinson catches three passes on Sunday
According to reports out of training camp, Wan'Dale Robinson will be used in a multitude of ways in the new-look Giants' offense. The team has not fully opened up their playbook in the preseason, which is likely the reason for the rookie wide receiver's struggles thus far. Fantasy managers may have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see Robinson's true role in the offense, but is worth a late-round flier based on his talent and upside.
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) deemed 'week to week'
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Chargers RB Isaiah Spiller is being deemed "week to week" with an ankle injury he sustained during the team's preseason game and may miss the season opener. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's still uncertain how much Spiller will factor into the...
Daniel Bellinger records two catches on Sunday
Bellinger seems to have cemented himself as the starting tight end for the Giants. It is unclear how big of a role the rookie will have, but with his blocking and receiving abilities he will find himself on the field more times than not. Bellinger made an uncharacteristic mistake on Sunday, dropping a pass that resulted in an interception. The blunder did not seem to phase Daniel Jones, who said after the game that he knows Bellinger "will make that play" in the future.
Daniel Jones efficient in second preseason game
Daniel Jones completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 116 yards and one interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Bengals. Jones looked accurate and decisive in his second preseason outing of 2022. The one interception on the stat sheet is deceiving without context; Jones delivered a well-thrown ball to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who dropped the pass, resulting in the Bengals securing a turnover. Jones also showed his ability to use his legs and pick up meaningful yards when plays break down, rushing one time for five yards and picking up a first down. The fourth-year quarterback has shown obvious signs of improvement through training camp and the preseason and offers value to fantasy managers as a passer and rusher of the football. Jones is currently being drafted as QB27 according to FantasyPros' average draft position.
Joshua Palmer enters concussion protocol
According to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer has entered concussion protocol per head coach Brandon Staley. (Daniel Popper on Twitter) This likely rules Palmer out for at least the team's final preseason game with a likely return in time for the team's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Palmer should still be considered a target in the late rounds of fantasy drafts with upside tied to a high-powered offense led by QB Justin Herbert, especially with the expectation he takes the Chargers' WR3 role ahead of WR Jalen Guyton.
Baker Mayfield officially Panthers' Week 1 starter
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers officially announced that QB Baker Mayfield will be the team's starter in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports had already surfaced that this was all but certain. Mayfield looked sharp in the team's first preseason...
