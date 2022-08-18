ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 8/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Keep information under your hat for now. People are preoccupied and won't appreciate its true value. Wait to play your trump card. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You don't have as much clout as you'd like, but you've more control than you think. Working within narrow margins broadens your reach.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected

Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign

Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most spoiled zodiac signs

We have all encountered spoiled brats at least once in our entire lives. While they may act spoiled, their behaviour is often the result of the sense of entitlement, they feel. This can depend on many factors, such as the type of nurture they had, or how they were raised. However, some might behave this way due to the influence of their zodiac signs. Here are the three most spoiled zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Elle

Taurus Daily Horoscope

Are you ready to swing for the fences, Taurus? As the Aquarius full moon highlights your ambition zone today, you’re in the perfect position to grab the brass ring. If you don’t spot the chance of a lifetime in the next two weeks, then step up to the plate and go after the next big goal on your agenda. Bonus: Your affable ruling planet, Venus, sails into Leo today and graces your caring fourth house until September 5. You won’t need to venture far afield to make something happen. Reach out to your inner circle!
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts. In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022

Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
LIFESTYLE
Cleopatra Jade

This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022

This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid

Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Outgrowing Your Circumstances & Embracing Growth

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, Aquarius, because this month almost guarantees major changes in your life! After all, your Aquarius August 2022 horoscope begins with a massive shakeup that hits close to home, so remember to take care of yourself when the going gets tough. On August 1, you’re jumping right into the chaos! This is when Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your fourth house of roots and family, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable when you should be feeling safe and protected. It may be time to leave behind some of the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Get Ready, Because Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Predicting Major Changes In Your Relationships

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 15 to August 21 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
LIFESTYLE
The List

How The August 27 New Moon Will Affect You If You're A Taurus

The new moon in Virgo happens once a year, bringing out the zodiac's inner master organizer — or at least the signs' inner desire to get themselves together, per Bustle. Virgos are known for their attention to detail and deep investment in their goals and future. This lunar cycle will motivate the signs to change things up for the better, especially when it comes to wellness and taking care of themselves. The new moon comes with a new alignment, since the sun and moon both hit the same degree within a single zodiac sign, per mindbodygreen. This energy can kickstart good habits as we wind down the summer season.
ASTRONOMY

