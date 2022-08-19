CT Murder Victim Identified By Police

A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police.

Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant.

Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

An investigation indicated that an altercation occurred earlier outside the restaurant and Santos was shot, Bessette said.

There is no suspect information available at this time, he added.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.