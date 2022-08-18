Read full article on original website
Return of Greybeard: 87-year-old passes through Vicksburg on his way to another world record
Dale Sanders, known as the Grey Beard Adventurer, climbed out of his canoe and flashed a huge grin. It was Saturday afternoon when Dale and company arrived at the Vicksburg riverfront, having paddled around 1,900 miles since they put in at Lake Itasca, Minnesota on June 14, Dale’s 87th birthday.
Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, 1939 – 2022
Alden MacLean “Bob” Walsh, of Vicksburg, passed away on August 18, 2022, at River Region Hospital after a short illness. He was 83. Bob was born on January 7, 1939 in Everett, Massachusetts, to Alden and Deborah Walsh. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and joined the US Army shortly after, serving as an MP. He moved to Vicksburg in the early seventies, and was retired from Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Plant. He loved his family and friends, he loved to golf, he loved to joke, he loved his USA Today crossword puzzles, he loved his little place on Biggers Court and he loved the Boston Red Sox.
Shootout on 2nd North and Clay
At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
Sherry Biedenharn Horan, 1936 – 2022
Sherry Biedenharn Horan passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was 86 years old. Sherry was born in Vicksburg, MS on March 11, 1936, to her parents Harry Cornelius Biedenharn and Sarah Christine Newman Biedenharn. She is preceded in death by her husband James R. Horan, Jr., and brothers Neil...
Last chance to audition for Rocky Horror at Westside Theater
Today is the last day to audition for this season’s performance of the Rocky Horror Show at the Strand Theater. Westside Theater Foundation, under the direction and production of Jack Burns, has been performing the Rocky Horror Stage Show on Halloween each year at midnight since 2010. The show first kicked off at the Coral Room located in The Vicksburg, and has since moved to the larger stage at The Strand. With the exception of a hiatus taken during the pandemic, the show picked up where it left off again last year for another successful run.
MDWFP to host meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease in Vicksburg ahead of velvet buck season
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will host a public meeting in Vicksburg on Aug. 29 on the topic of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The meeting comes ahead of velvet buck season and is scheduled at the Lovisa Auditorium at the Vicksburg Hinds Community College Campus at 6 p.m.
Victim of fatal wreck on Highway 3 identified
At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, a deadly accident took place in Warren County that claimed the life of a Vicksburg man. William B. Aden, Jr., 68, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in spite of the best efforts of first responders. Aden was traveling south on...
Caleb Bryant has verbally decommitted from the University of Utah
Vicksburg High School football player Caleb Bryant has verbally decommitted from the University of Utah. Bryant made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday night where he made it clear that his recruitment is back open. Bryant is a highly ranked four-star athlete for the Gators who led the team with...
St. Aloysius Junior High softball team defeated Jackson Academy 12-11 on Thursday
St. Aloysius Junior High softball team defeated Jackson Academy 12-11 on Thursday night. Mageigh Haller helped the Lady Flashes get the first run after a single followed by Kay Raider who scored from a passed ball and Presley Brister stole a base at home. The first inning was tied at...
Mikulski and Luke led the Lady Flashes at the plate on Thursday
St. Aloysius softball players Abby Mikulski and Ali Luke led the Lady Flashes at the plate on Thursday. In the 9-5 win over Jackson Academy, Mikulski went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two-run scores. Luke also went 3 for 4 and hit three RBIs and got one run score.
Vicksburg man served warrant, arrested and charged with burglary and possession of meth
A Vicksburg man was taken into custody after local authorities served a warrant at his residence. Vicksburg police executed a Warrant on Jason Lane, 35, Friday morning at his residence on Short Street. Lane was wanted by authorities in connection to burglary cases. While taking him into custody, authorities discovered...
Restaurant review: Mamma’s Hot Dog Stand by Bethany Claire Johnson
Last week I ate at Mamma’s for the first time. I’m sure y’all have seen the sign on Openwood Street that says, “You bite the meat before the bun!” Well, she wasn’t exaggerating. We ordered double cheeseburgers and the chili cheese dog. I don’t do chili, but my fiancé does. Sonic ain’t got nothing on Mamma’s!
‘They taught him so much more than just skating’
“How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time.”. Christie Kelley Martin says that her son Hayes took up an interest in skateboarding over the summer, even saved up his own money to purchase a skateboard at the local Walmart. The 10-year-old loves all sports and skateboarding is the latest in his athletic pursuits, despite the fact that no one around him skates. So, last Sunday, Christie and Hayes made their way to Vicksburg Skatepark to get some practice in.
