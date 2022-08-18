ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands expected to attend Colorado Springs Comic Con

By Libby Kinder Special to The Gazette
 3 days ago
Colorado Springs Comic Con returns this weekend to The Broadmoor World Arena to celebrate pop culture in the form of comic books and related entertainment including movies, television and video games.

Activities will be geared toward all generations, with genres ranging from superheroes such as Superman and Spider-Man to all things “Star Wars” to the “Walking Dead” TV series.

Among the celebrities scheduled to appear are actor Tom Arnold of “Roseanne,” actor Richard Karn of “Home Improvement,” actor Seth Gilliam of “The Walking Dead,” professional wrestlers Ruby Soho and Anna Jay, actress Emily Swallow of “Supernatural,” actress Hannah Kepple of “Cobra Kai” and actress Debbe Dunning of “Home Improvement.”

Susan Soares, press relations manager for the event, describes Comic Con as “Halloween every day without the candy” and says Colorado Springs is home to a sizable Cosplay (costume play) community. Most attendees dress up for the festivities, with a Cosplay competition scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

More than 100 vendors will be on hand selling comic books, trinkets, costumes, photos, dolls and more. The most popular collectibles on the market, Soares said, are Funko POP! figures of pro athletes as well as characters from Disney and Marvel Comics.

Part of the fun of Comic Con is meeting individuals who share a passion for this section of pop culture. Storyline spreadsheets are shared, intricate details are discussed at length, costumes are admired and there is a freedom to engage in open dialogue.

Procuring autographs and photos of celebrity guests is another big part of the three-day event. Autographs are a valuable commodity for collectors. James Spence will be available for authentication, with grading and encapsulation services provided by CGC Comics and CBCS Comics.

Other popular opportunities include meeting artists, writers and creators who discuss their work at question-and-answer sessions.

In each of the past six years, Comic Con has attracted crowds of 20,000 to 30,000. Attendees relish the opportunity to meet their heroes, engage in Cosplay, add to their collections, and to share and increase their knowledge about favorite comics and related entertainment.

#Comic Books#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Television#The Broadmoor World Arena
