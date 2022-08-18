Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO announces public hours for training center
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Stephen Williams announced this weekend that the Lincoln Parish Law Enforcement Training Center will officially open to the public on Sept. 7. The ribbon cutting for the new facility occurred in late July, a building that will allow for greater versatility and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
COB student receives prestigious PCAOB scholarship
Cameron Lewis, of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) intended to encourage outstanding accounting students to pursue careers in audit. A recent accounting graduate who is now pursuing his Master of Accountancy (MAcc) at Louisiana Tech University, Lewis was one of only 250 students selected to receive the scholarship.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local Retired Teachers Association meeting slated in September
District X of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association will hold its fall District meeting Sept. 15 at the Carolyn Rose Strauss Senior Center in Monroe. The center is located on 2407 Ferrand Street. District X of LRTA includes Lincoln, Caldwell, Jackson, Morehouse, Ouachita and Union parishes. Retired teachers from these...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Stephanie Bairin’s experience enhances French immersion
In 2018, Lincoln Parish Schools began the first French immersion program north of I-10. The program called FLAIR is offered on a voluntary basis. Immersion programs give students an opportunity to learn their standard curriculum in the target language, and the program grows with them. The plan in Lincoln Parish is to add a grade each year, keeping the children in immersion through fifth grade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Skatepark makes strides toward completion
Through a grassroots effort that started over five years ago, Friends of Ruston Skatepark are nearing their initial fundraising goal for a project that will transform the abandoned city pool at Memorial Park in Ruston. When the nonprofit reaches their goal of $250,000, the City of Ruston will break ground...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Part of James Street to be closed
For those residents traveling to Ruston High School today, make sure to be aware of a partial road closure of James Street. The city of Ruston has announced it will close part of James Street beginning today — weather permitting — and it will remain closed for several days.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Media Day kicks off week-long Bayou Jamb events
Two days. Seven games. 14 teams. And a plethora of events are what comprise this year’s Bayou Jamb set for this week in Ruston and culminating with seven games Friday and Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Lincoln Parish’s three programs (Ruston, Cedar Creek, and Lincoln Prep) will all be...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Argument over computer use turns violent
A woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she allegedly struck her boyfriend in the head with a bottle and damaged his laptop computer. Ruston Police responded to North Village Apartments on Timberline Court shortly after midnight Thursday morning. A man was located outside the building bleeding from his left ear. He said his girlfriend had hit him, causing the bleeding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic incident prompts arrest
Ruston Police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly battered his relatives. About 8:30 a.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to an East California Avenue residence where they found a victim with an injury to the head she said was caused by the suspect striking her with his hand. Officers found a puncture wound behind her left ear.
lincolnparishjournal.com
1972 Contractors celebrate golden anniversary
Baseball reunion or tennis match? Either way, the love in the air was electric. Golden and electric. And love was in the air. The 1972 T.L. James Contractors American Legion State Champion baseball team held their 50th anniversary reunion Saturday night. And it was gold — as in Golden Anniversary....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A West Monroe man was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Friday in connection with a March 25 shooting at Bulldog Crossing Apartments at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston. Tomaz C. Austin, 21, of West Monroe, was picked up at the Ouachita Correctional Center by Ruston Police Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tomkins voted Prospect League’s Top Reliever and All-Star
Louisiana Tech’s Landon Tomkins was voted as a Prospect League Eastern Conference All-Star as well as the Galen Woods Fireman of the Year, awarded to the league’s top reliever. Tomkins was dominant this summer for the Danville Dans in Danville, Illinois, appearing in 18 games while registering a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU soccer starts season 2-0
GSU (2-0) built a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Imogen Fowler deposited a shot in the back on the net off of an assist from Beatriz Kretteis. Alcorn State (0-2) tied the game at 1-1 with a goal just before halftime. In the 67th minutes, Kretteis put the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Baugh pleased with ’Cats scrimmage at Byrd
Ruston High School head football coach Jerrod Baugh had one mission for his Bearcats as they scrimmaged at Byrd on Friday evening — to compete with the Yellow Jackets and their nowadays somewhat unique offense. Baugh came away feeling that mission was accomplished. “I thought the competition level was...
Comments / 0