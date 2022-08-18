Read full article on original website
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For Dogs
Looking for something your pup will love? In-N-Out has a paw-some menu just for the canine crowd. This Is How You Get A Pet-Friendly In-N-Out Burger / image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Like humans, dogs love burgers. However, they shouldn't be eating all the extra toppings that come with them.
pepperbough.com
Smith Elementary rejects a herd of ‘kids’
Bloomington, CA—August 17 started like any normal school day. Buses and cars arrived at Gerald A. Smith Elementary School to drop students off. And assistant principal Tiffany Davis conducted her typical duties guiding cars through the school’s drop off zone. Suddenly, screaming ensued as a herd of goats...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman will get firsthand look at launch of NASA’s new rocket
While growing up, Jessica Estrada dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Even though this dream has not been fulfilled, she will soon get a chance to enjoy another uplifting adventure that is related to space exploration. Estrada, a Fontana resident, was one of 100 digital creators from throughout the country to...
vvng.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Thousands of dollars worth of store merchandise were stolen from Michael’s Arts & Crafts in Victorville. It happened just after 5:00 pm, on Monday, August 15, 2022, in the 11900 block of Amargosa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that two male suspects...
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
WDW News Today
Anaheim Police Department Reports Over 40 Assaults, Arson, Guests Brandishing Firearms, and More Incidents at Disneyland Resort This Summer
Despite the general safety of the Disneyland Resort, some criminal incidents have occurred, according to The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. MacDonald reports that the Anaheim Police Department responded to 21 calls at the resort in June and 26 in July. Below, you can find the logs for the...
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the Country
LA's Gift to Fast Food Chains is More Than Just In-N-Out. Here Are 3 Great LA Restaurant Chains That You Can't Get Anywhere Else. Los Angeles Restaurant Chains You Won't Find Anywhere Else / Adobe.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets
A call for help to save the lives of dozens of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia animal shelter says they are overwhelmed with homeless pets.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
Yue Yu: lawyer calls accusations of poisoning husband with Drano a "set up", now ordered to stay away from kids
She is a wife, mother, and respected dermatologist who lived with her husband and kids in a $2.7 million mansion, but is now accused of poisoning her husband by pouring Drano in his lemonade - yet her lawyers say it’s all a set up, according to a CBS report.
