ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pepperbough.com

Smith Elementary rejects a herd of ‘kids’

Bloomington, CA—August 17 started like any normal school day. Buses and cars arrived at Gerald A. Smith Elementary School to drop students off. And assistant principal Tiffany Davis conducted her typical duties guiding cars through the school’s drop off zone. Suddenly, screaming ensued as a herd of goats...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bogo
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman will get firsthand look at launch of NASA’s new rocket

While growing up, Jessica Estrada dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Even though this dream has not been fulfilled, she will soon get a chance to enjoy another uplifting adventure that is related to space exploration. Estrada, a Fontana resident, was one of 100 digital creators from throughout the country to...
FONTANA, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy