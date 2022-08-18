Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
‘We absolutely have too many people’: Ford ready to wield the axe as U.S. economy slips into technical recession
Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to let go of staff as the industry faces harsher economic headwinds. Facing costly investments in electric vehicles, U.S. carmakers are following Tesla’s lead by laying off staff as the U.S. economy slipped into a technical recession. On Wednesday, Ford chief executive Jim...
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds
Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now
The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Washington Examiner
Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions
The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight
The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
A million barrels of oil per day could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says
"With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.
Billionaire-funded eco group quietly taking farmland out of production in rural America
The American Prairie (AP), a conservation project in Montana, has quietly scooped up more than 450,000 acres of land with the help of its billionaire donors and the federal government. The little-known project aims to create the largest "fully functioning ecosystem" in the continental U.S. by stitching together about 3.2...
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year
The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
