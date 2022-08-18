ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
