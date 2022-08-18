ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho judge sentences man who chased boy on bicycle with pickup to prison

By By Laurie Welch Times-News
 4 days ago

BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skatepark in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them.

After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Michael Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe sentenced Guizar, 27, to 12 years in state prison with three years fixed on a charge of felony aggravated assault. He also sentenced him on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving to 180 days in jail with 180 days fixed, which will run concurrently with the felony charge, according to a court recording of the Monday sentencing hearing.

He was also issued court costs and fees on both counts, and restitution will be left open for 60 days.

“I would like to say I’m sorry for the entire situation and how it turned out,” Guizar said when Tribe asked him if he’d like to make a statement. “I have children of my own and I can imagine the problems they would have and I wouldn’t want my children to go through that.”

Guizar told the judge he has a wife and children.

“I don’t think my kids should lose their dad because of this,” Guizar said.

No victims presented impact statements.

Guizar’s attorney Timothy Schneider asked Tribe to place his client on probation or place him in the state’s retained jurisdiction or “Rider” program.

Schneider said it was Guizar’s first felony.

“Michael made a very poor decision in the heat of the moment and lost control of his vehicle and put children in harm’s way. He recognizes that,” Schneider said.

Guizar told officials that the youth had bullied his daughter and his intent in chasing them with his pickup was to “catch up with them” to yell at them.

Schneider said the chance of Guizar committing a similar crime again was “pretty darn slim, frankly.”

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen said Guizar’s version of the incident left him “flummoxed, or maybe flabbergasted is a better word.”

“If the kids made a mistake on their bicycles or he made a mistake with his throttle, we would have had a homicide rather than an aggravated assault,” Larsen said.

What the children experienced was “extremely violent,” he said and they have been affected by the incident.

Tribe said a second video that surfaced showed after Guizar stopped his pickup he ran after the child and police had to go find him.

After weighing the facts of the case, Tribe said he was issuing the prison sentence as a deterrent for Guizar and for the public.

“A young person was almost run over by a truck because the defendant was angry, so the sentence is imposed and the other charges dismissed,” Tribe said.

Guizar had pleaded guilty to the two counts under an Alford plea.

Comments / 6

Kristin Binkley
4d ago

Guess he should have though of that, his kids losing their Dad to Prison because of his asinine behaviour, before he reacted to those kids the way he did!

Reply
9
Sher R
4d ago

He almost took the lives of those kids away from their family's and friends. All kids lives matter not just his kids guess they know what kind of man he is now

Reply
4
