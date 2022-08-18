Read full article on original website
Related
Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Aquatic rescuers in England came to the assistance of a dog that fell 100 feet and became stranded at the base of a cliff. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said in a news release that a crew based out of Torbay responded to a call for help from Emily Linehan, whose spaniel, Yogi, fell 100 feet from the top of a cliff.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0