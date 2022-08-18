ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers announce hiring of new softball coach

By Frank Bonner II
By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The University of Memphis has hired Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro as the new softball coach, the school officially announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Prothro spent the last 12 seasons as the Alabama pitching coach and helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship, two SEC tournament titles and three regular-season SEC titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCSA0_0hMUDYFp00

“We are extremely excited to announce Coach Prothro as the next leader of our softball program,” U of M athletics director Laird Veatch said in a statement. “Not only have we found someone who clearly knows what winning looks like, but Stephanie also has a proven expertise in the critical area of pitching. She has demonstrated a sincere care for her players and knows the type of quality culture she wants to establish here at Memphis. Stephanie has previous experience as a head coach and we are grateful to have her lead again.”

Prothro replaces former Tigers coach Natalie Poole who resigned in June. Her previous stops before Alabama include one season as the head coach at Samford and two years as the head coach at Birmingham-Southern College.

Prothro had a 57-14 record in those two years. She will look to turn things around for a Tigers program that hasn’t posted a winning record since going 16-9 in 2020.

“I would also like to thank University of Memphis president Dr. Bill Hardgrave, Laird Veatch, and Executive Associate Athletic Director/Senior Women’s Administrator Lauren Ashman for the opportunity to lead the Memphis softball program,” Prothro said in a statement. “In discussing our vision for the future of the athletic department and the softball program throughout the interview process, there is a clear passion and enthusiasm that we all share and I can’t wait to get to work building towards that vision.

“I am excited to set a standard of excellence that will build a culture of champions on and off the field. It is a great day to be a Memphis Tiger!”

