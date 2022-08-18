ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Oklahoma investor buying two distressed suburban Chicago hotels

A real estate investor from Oklahoma is buying two distressed hotels in the Chicago suburbs on a bet that the lodging industry is on the post-pandemic upswing. A venture led by real estate investor Mark Beffort bought the 269-room Hilton Orrington in downtown Evanston for $34 million and agreed to buy the 408-room Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Crain’s reported. The Westin’s price wasn’t released.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Chicago industrial vacancies post first rise in two years

Industrial leasing in the Chicago area is slowing as tenants wait for developers to finish projects to relieve historically low supply. Vacancies in Chicago-area industrial buildings of 200,000 square feet or more rose for the first time in nearly two years in the second quarter, Colliers found, underscoring the impact on demand of developers putting a record amount of projects in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy