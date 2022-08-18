Read full article on original website
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
Free rain barrel pickup on Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Evansville’s Storm Water Management Department is once again partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free rain barrels. A news release says starting at 10 a.m. on August 24, 80 rain barrels will be available for pickup in the “Back 40” parking lot of the Civic Center Complex. The barrels will be given away […]
Superfans flock for comic books in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A comic book convention drew enthusiasts to Evansville this weekend. Over a dozen vendors convened at Washington Square Mall, offering a wide variety of comic books and memorabilia. Parking and admission to the convention was free and some fans said that they appreciated being able to see a wider selection of […]
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Buy Rare Books During Willard Library’s 4-Day Book Sale in September
Books are a great way to escape the stress of life. They allow you to explore strange, new worlds, get wrapped up in an intense murder mystery, dive into the world of espionage, or lose yourself in a story of romance. You can learn about any aspect of history you're curious about or the life of someone famous. Whatever your taste, Willard Library in downtown Evansville is giving you the chance to stock up on all types of great stories that will keep your attention, including those that are hard to find.
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
FUN! Owensboro Nonprofit Wants to Build a Mile of Quarters This Weekend
There's a really unique event taking place in downtown Owensboro this Saturday. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting a brand new, exciting fundraising event. It's called Habitat for Humanity's Quarter Mile. Here's how it works. You're asked to bring your quarters to downtown Owensboro on Saturday, August 27th. The...
Annual 'Dog Day Downtown' event happening in Evansville in September
The 3rd annual Dog Day Downtown presented by German American Bank is happening in downtown Evansville next month. The event will take place on September 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include free activities such as a dog agility course, dog adoptions, free nail trimmings, free...
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces New Location For 2022 Drumstick Dash
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and Mission Grounds Coffee have settled into Washington Square Mall quite nicely. Now, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year will also be on Evansville's Southside at Washington Square Mall. Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat. Those seven little words can...
You Can Join in on a Paranormal Investigation of New Harmony Indiana’s Haunted Murphy Auditorium
Have you ever wanted to join in on a paranormal investigation? Here is your chance to do that right in the Tri-State!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice fall night. I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places. Right here in the Tri-State, we have no shortage of haunted places, especially in New Harmony!
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
Donate Shoes To Raise Money for Mental Health and Addiction Services in Southern Indiana
Got a few extra pairs of shoes laying around in the back of your closet? Starting September 1, 2022, you can donate them to raise money for mental health and addiction resources in our area. Friends of Mental Health. Friends of Mental Health is an Evansville-area non-profit. The Friends of...
‘Surrender the Booty’ Pirate Ship For Sale Complete with ‘Skeleton Crew’
In the Facebook group Pirates, Mermaids, & Scallywags, you will find all of that and then some. In the market for a working pirate ship? I found one, and it is ready to set sail for buried treasure. It's been a while since we've heard from our own Skeleton Crew in Evansville. Maybe they've jumped ship?
Neighbors react to deadly Allendale home explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - A tragic scene at a home in Wabash County after an explosion occurred Friday night, resulting in two people getting flown to a burn center in Louisville. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan identified the two occupants as Kevin and Sue Murphy. He said Kevin has died,...
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EPD looking for missing homeless woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in locating a missing person. EPD says Andi Wagner, 24, was reported missing on August 12 by her family. Police say the last time anyone heard from Wagner was on August 6 via text. Police say Wagner is described as 5’6″, and […]
