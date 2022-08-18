ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Dolphins cornerback Mackensie Alexander placed on injured reserve list

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard. "That was unfortunate for him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said at practice Tuesday...
NFL
Scorebook Live

New Texarkana coach has high expectations

By Kyle Sutherland SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Arkansas High Razorbacks from the 5A-South Conference. ARKANSAS HIGH RAZORBACKS HEAD COACHTrey Outlaw, first season 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall Record: 2-7 ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy