Oklahoma investor buying two distressed suburban Chicago hotels
A real estate investor from Oklahoma is buying two distressed hotels in the Chicago suburbs on a bet that the lodging industry is on the post-pandemic upswing. A venture led by real estate investor Mark Beffort bought the 269-room Hilton Orrington in downtown Evanston for $34 million and agreed to buy the 408-room Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Crain’s reported. The Westin’s price wasn’t released.
Here are Will County’s five top home sales of July
Barbie’s dream house – or at least a mansion that had a museum dedicated to the enduringly popular doll – topped all other sales in Will County last month, becoming the first property in the area to fetch more than $5 million. Deals like the one for...
