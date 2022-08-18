Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan football players to launch NIL club
Members of the Michigan football team will launch the “Ann Arbor NIL Club,” a Name, Image & Likeness group that says it will “financially support 100+ Michigan football players” through fan membership fees. The site will officially launch Tuesday, the organization confirmed to The Michigan Insider.
Michigan QB transfer Dan Villari practicing at WR for Syracuse. Dino Babers explains why
Syracuse football's Dan Villari practiced at wide receiver on Monday. The Michigan transfer who was brought in to play quarterback got his first taste of pass-catching inside the Ensley Athletic Center, going through positional drills, routes vs. air, and a couple of 1-on-1s. Orange head coach Dino Babers was asked...
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 11 Days
We're less than 20 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. All...
Michigan State football recruiting: 4-star Detroit Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson commits
The Michigan State football recruiting train keeps on rolling. On Monday, the Spartans added Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson, the No. 3 rated player in the state in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thompson, the No. 197 player in the country, is...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
