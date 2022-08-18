ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football players to launch NIL club

Members of the Michigan football team will launch the “Ann Arbor NIL Club,” a Name, Image & Likeness group that says it will “financially support 100+ Michigan football players” through fan membership fees. The site will officially launch Tuesday, the organization confirmed to The Michigan Insider.
Husky Kickoff Countdown - 11 Days

We're less than 20 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. All...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Burger

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve hamburgers. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, The Burger Shack was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. The Burger Shack – Virginia locations in Chantilly, Ashburn and Alexandria.
Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
