As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO