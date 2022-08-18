“Heat or eat.” It’s the dilemma of the day. The slogan for Tory economic policies too, if we’re being honest. They’d use it if they were, but honesty is extremely hard to find in Toryland these days. But while that grim little rhyme aptly sums up the looming winter horror that millions of Britons will face, I’m sorry to say that it’s not the worst of this. It really isn’t. Some of us face an even darker dilemma: heat, eat or ventilate. Yes, heat, eat or ventilate. We’ve long known that life costs more when you’re disabled. Disability demands...

