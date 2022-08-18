ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him

LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."

Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA Insider Proposed Smart Trade Idea For The Lakers And Pacers: Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make changes this offseason. They finished 33-49 last season and missed the play-in tournament, despite trading for star point guard Russell Westbrook. They absolutely need a new direction, and a recently suggested trade might be the answer to their problems.
What LeBron James Needed To Surpass Michael Jordan On The All-Time Scoring List: 117 More Games, 4,942 More Minutes, 868 More Free Throws, And 3,202 More 3-Pointers

It was massive news when LeBron James passed his idol Michael Jordan in regular-season scoring on March 6, 2019. The King passed the legendary Chicago Bulls star thanks to an and-one layup that gave him the base to pass Jordan, eventually finishing the game against the Denver Nuggets with a 31-point outing. James only needed 12 points to pass Jordan. In the end, LeBron passed MJ in one of the most important categories: scoring. Michael Jordan had 32,292 total points before that game, and LeBron started out with 32,280 points. He only needed 13 points to pass Michael to have a total of 32,293 points. Of course, The King wasn’t only going to end his night with 13 points and he achieved that feat with an and-one opportunity with 5:38 left in the second quarter.
