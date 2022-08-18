Read full article on original website
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
Arrest made in Wausau Spectrum outage
A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau. George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.
WSAW
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars. In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin...
WBAY Green Bay
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton police said no one was injured Sunday evening when someone fired a gun outside of a local Wal-Mart. Officers were first called to the store located at 130 Commerce Street around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot.
Driver sentenced in crash that killed woman, injured infant
An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in...
cwbradio.com
Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant
On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
WSAW
1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Waushara County. Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue south of State Highway 73. According to a news release Tanner Lipke, 25, was traveling north on 5th Avenue when he missed the curve and left the roadway.
WSAW
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks help amid investigation into criminal property damage complaints
MERILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help. In a span of just 6.5 hours Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office received 14 complaints of criminal damage property. Between 6:35 am and 1:00 pm Sunday, the phones rang with complaints of damaged mailboxes...
WSAW
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County
PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
WJFW-TV
Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office is warning people of a phone scam
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam. According to the Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office, the scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff's Office using a first and last name before informing the recipient of the call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff's Office.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield
A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
spmetrowire.com
Wiza blasts city ordinance with F bomb at weekend concert
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza dropped some foul language during an Aug. 13 music show in Stevens Point. Wiza was in attendance ...
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
WSAW
Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
