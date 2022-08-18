ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

WausauPilot

Arrest made in Wausau Spectrum outage

A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau. George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office believes speed and alcohol contributed to a motorcycle crash that killed a man over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Tanner T.R. Lipke, 25, from Plainfield, was going north on 5th Ave. near Highway 73 and failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch on the west side of the road.
PLAINFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Driver sentenced in crash that killed woman, injured infant

An Antigo man who was behind the wheel in a crash that injured his 3-month-old son and fatally injured his girlfriend was granted a withheld sentence Monday after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Police say 27-year-old Ian Rosebrook, formerly of Mosinee, had a suspended license and marijuana in...
ANTIGO, WI
cwbradio.com

Wood County Woman Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant

On August 18th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga, Wood County, Wisconsin. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence. 32-year-old Casondra McCracken was arrested at...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 killed in Plainfield area motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Waushara County. Investigators said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on 5th Avenue south of State Highway 73. According to a news release Tanner Lipke, 25, was traveling north on 5th Avenue when he missed the curve and left the roadway.
PLAINFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Waushara County

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old is dead following a motorcycle crash near State Highway 73 in a Wisconsin town. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 21, around 3:30 a.m. on 5th Ave South of State Highway 73. Plainfield Fire/Rescue, Waushara...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJFW-TV

Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office is warning people of a phone scam

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam. According to the Marathon Co. Sherriff's Office, the scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff's Office using a first and last name before informing the recipient of the call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff's Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/21/22 Fatal Crash In The Town Of Marshfield

A 34-year-old man from the St. Peter area of Fond du Lac County was killed when the truck he was driving went off Fond du Lac County Highway W early Sunday morning and crashed. Sheriff’s officials say he was heading north and failed to negotiate a curve at County Highway WH. His truck went into the ditch and became airborne. It traveled across County Highway WH and landed on the north side of that road where it rolled over several time ejecting the St. Peter man. He was the only occupant of the truck and died at the scene. Contributing factors in the crash included alcohol, speed, and lack of seatbelt use. The accident in the Town of Marshfield was reported just before 2:30 am.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday. According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

Wrap Up for the Period of: 08/01/2022 – 08/14/2022. 08/02/2022 a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a 25-year-old Merrill man showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted Deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Search continues for missing Tomahawk man last seen Nov. 2021

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still searching for a 61-year-old Tomahawk man who was last seen in November of 2021. The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said David Strahota was last seen in Tomahawk. He was reported missing 4 months later in March. “A friend of his reported him...

