House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning
On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
Nissan Suspending Portion of Decherd Operation
Nissan will suspend operations at its Infiniti Powertrain Plant in Decherd in March 2023. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. The Infiniti Powertrain Plant was originally built to produce up to 250,000 engines a...
Counterfeit Money Passed at Manchester Business
The Oak Restaurant announced that on Wednesday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at their location in Manchester. If your business has had an issue with counterfeit bills being passed, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
Raiders Power Past Cats to take home the “Coffee Pot”
After a difficult week of threats, the disruptions of a few, did not spoil things for the two teams competing for the “Coffee Pot.” They settled things on the field. The 97th meeting between Coffee County and Tullahoma ended in a 35-14 win for the Red Raiders. The win by Coffee County broke two Wildcat streaks. It stopped a five-game winning streak in the “Coffee Pot” and 16 wins overall going back to the beginning of last season.
Tullahoma City Schools sees Growth as State Releases TVAAS data
The Tennessee Department of Education released Tennessee Value-Added Assessment (TVAAS) data on Monday, and Tullahoma City Schools saw tremendous growth regarding its End of Course (EOC) and ACT examinations. TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time rather than student proficiency on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and EOC exams....
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
Date Changed for Manchester VFW “All-American Celebration”
Due to a scheduling conflict with VFW state leadership who desperately want to attend, Manchester’s Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 has rescheduled its “All-American Celebration” two weeks later. Originally scheduled for August 13, the event has been moved to August 27, from 11 AM to...
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival September 24-25
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25. 62 different performers will share five stages starting at 11 a.m. and on, into the night. Saturday’s headliner will be Brandi Carlile, while Chris Stapleton has the honors for Sunday. The event is held...
Decherd Mayor Resigns
On Friday morning Decherd Mayor Michael Gillespie resigned and Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess will now act as Decherd’s interim mayor. Other board members have accused Gillespie of misusing his authority; including authorizing $70,000 to purchase a city vehicle without board approval. Decherd business owner Sonny Elliott has also...
UPDATE! Franklin Co. Teenager to be Charged after social media Threats against Coffee Co. Schools
Over the weekend the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media. On Sunday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office SROs and Investigators began looking into the threat and Sunday night at 10 pm it was reported they knew who the person was. Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the individual responsible for the threat as a 16 year-old from Franklin County. Charges are pending.
Cats Fall in 97th Coffee Pot
The Tullahoma Wildcats were unable to contain the firepower of the Coffee County Offense as the Red Raiders used a strong second half to capture the Coffee Pot for the first time since 2016 with a 35-14 win in the 97th playing of the rivalry. The Red Raiders jumped out...
Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer
Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
Unity Medical Center Opens New Location for Rural Health Clinic
Unity Medical Center in Manchester held a ribbon cutting and open house at Manchester Rural Health Clinic on Wednesday. Doctors, hospital officials and Manchester Chamber members were on hand to celebrate their new location at 482 Interstate Drive. This was done to merge all the various services into one building.
Manchester Man Reported Missing
The Manchester Police Department was contacted on Monday (8/15/22) regarding a missing person. Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by family on 12/27/21. The family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on the listed date. The family of Odear believes that he could possibly be living in Nashville but is not certain.
Manchester City Schools Receives 21st CCLC Grant
Manchester City Schools applied for renewal of the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant on April 14, 2022. The Request for Proposal was made by input from an advisory board comprised of students, parents, community leaders, and school personnel. Each application was read and scored by three reviewers. The peer...
Monday Night Church Fire in Manchester
Monday night at around 8:45 PM the Manchester Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 407 S Spring St, the location of Bible Church. Fire crews responded along with Manchester Police. Firemen arrived on scene and were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the...
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
