After a difficult week of threats, the disruptions of a few, did not spoil things for the two teams competing for the “Coffee Pot.” They settled things on the field. The 97th meeting between Coffee County and Tullahoma ended in a 35-14 win for the Red Raiders. The win by Coffee County broke two Wildcat streaks. It stopped a five-game winning streak in the “Coffee Pot” and 16 wins overall going back to the beginning of last season.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO