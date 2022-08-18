Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday
OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
A Wisconsin Diner Serves One of America’s Most Insane Ice Cream Combos
Give me all the weird stuff when it comes to the eats. The regular stuff, you know, the standard dishes and meals you get at most restaurants, diners or drive ups are all good but once in a while going for something a bit outside the box is necessary. You...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin church
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Fox6News Milwaukee and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, a YouTuber snuck into an abandoned church in Milwaukee, WI, and discovered skeletal remains.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Second locations for Jersey Mike’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill opening in Washington County, WI
August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – A second location for Jersey Mike’s Subs and Qdoba Mexican Grill will be opening in 2023 in Washington County, WI. The first Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in West Bend, WI at 1025 S. Main Street in May 2021. Local franchise owner Hayden Straus said he lives in Hartford, WI and is encourage by the opportunity to build another Jersey Mike’s in that community.
whitewaterbanner.com
WISN
Meet this week's Pet of the Week: Kerrie
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Two-month-old puppy, Kerrie, is our pet of the week from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Kerrie and other pets are currently looking for a new home. If interested in adopting a pet click here. W.H.S. is also hosting a calendar contest. If you would like to submit...
menomonee-falls.org
The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson
Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
kenosha.com
Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4
Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
wlip.com
Tuesday Marks Two Years Since Blake Shooting; Kenosha Riots
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Tuesday evening marks two years since the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23rd 2020. Events to mark both the shooting and the riots that followed will be held in the city during the next few days. And while most community members opt for a moment...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/21/22 Crash In Dodge County Roundabout
Driving too fast to negotiate a roundabout led to serious injuries for a 54-year-old man in a Dodge County Crash Saturday night. Sheriff’s officials say it happened on State Highway 60 at the intersection of County Highway P in the Town of Rubicon at 7:41 pm. The man was heading east on State Highway 60 at a high rate of speed as he entered the intersection and roundabout with County Highway P. His vehicle failed to negotiate the roundabout, struck the center mound of the roundabout, and vaulted. He was severely injured in the resulting crash.
CBS 58
Elkhorn family looking for live kidney donor for sick husband, father of three
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's not hard to tell Ken Lamster is a family man. When you walk into the Lamster family's living room in Elkhorn, you're treated to smiling family portraits on the walls, hats and memories from past vacations. On the fridge, an ice cream drawing designed by the family's youngest member, Avery, hangs proudly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
wuwm.com
Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
