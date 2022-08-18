ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured

A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
WDEF

Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man was injured when he was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday Night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga police say a 39 year old man was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Shallowford Road when someone drove up next to him and started shooting. Police received a shots fired call at 9:12 p.m. and responded to the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Threat To Coffee County Schools Posted On Twitter - Suspect Located in Neighboring County

UPDATED at 2:30 PM on MONDAY: (COFFEE COUNTY) In neighboring Coffee County, the Sheriff’s Department reports they have identified the suspect who is accused of posting a threat against the schools in their community. Evidently, the threat that was posted to social media was directed towards the Coffee County Schools, although the threat was not school specific.
radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt

ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Monday Night Church Fire in Manchester

Monday night at around 8:45 PM the Manchester Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 407 S Spring St, the location of Bible Church. Fire crews responded along with Manchester Police. Firemen arrived on scene and were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the...
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Way To Go MPD Sgt. Amy Denton

(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Sgt. Amy Denton and Murfreesboro Police for being recognized as the Tennessee Highway Safety Office "Child Passenger Safety Fitting Station of the Year". Sgt. Denton continues to make the Heart of Tennessee an even better community. Sgt. Denton said, "Murfreesboro Police have 20 child passenger safety technicians...
On Target News

UPDATE! Franklin Co. Teenager to be Charged after social media Threats against Coffee Co. Schools

Over the weekend the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a possible threat directed to the Coffee County Schools on social media. On Sunday, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office SROs and Investigators began looking into the threat and Sunday night at 10 pm it was reported they knew who the person was. Coffee County Sheriff’s Investigators identified the individual responsible for the threat as a 16 year-old from Franklin County. Charges are pending.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
radio7media.com

Shelbyville Man Indicted on Murder Charges

A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE DRUG INVESTIGATION DIVISION OF THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION, THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, AND THE 17TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DRUG TASK FORCE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF A SHELBYVILLE MAN, IN CONNECTION TO THE DRUG-RELATED DEATH OF A BEDFORD COUNTY RESIDENT.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
