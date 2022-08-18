Read full article on original website
Bolt, Orion-E to build solar plants in Brazil for about $630 million
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Orion-E has reached an agreement with energy trader Bolt to build solar photovoltaic plants in Brazil with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), a company executive said on Tuesday.
