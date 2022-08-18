ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways from the court hearing on releasing more documents from the Mar-a-Lago search

By Katelyn Polantz, Tierney Sneed, Denise Royal, Hannah Rabinowitz
CNN
 4 days ago
Scott Green
4d ago

To my brainwashed friends…. It is property of the United States military referring to the top secret military secrets that Trump kept when he left office. The FBI only enforces civilian issues concerning there of. He could have been getting ready to blackmail the entire US of A in his dictator aspirations or even worse. So, I ask this, when are you all children going to start using your second amendment rights to attack the armed services over your perceived issues about your friend Trump.

Reply(102)
71
Justme
4d ago

Why release them? Just because his supporters want it released? They have no significance. Treat that maggot lke a private citizen that he is and make him pay dearly for his teason.

Reply(17)
42
Vern Hedges
4d ago

You never heard about people wanting to violently attack the FBI before Trump was president. The country was much better off.

Reply(28)
57
 

CNN

CNN

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

