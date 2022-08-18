Read full article on original website
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
KAUAI (KITV)- The future of the Coco Palms Resort could be decided this week, as the Kauai Planning Commission goes over its annual status report on Tuesday. Activists are not only going to protest the new 350-room hotel taking its place, they will also file paperwork against the project's permits.
Future of Kauai's historic Coco Palms Resort could be decided soon
WAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The future of the Coco Palms Resort could be decided soon, as the Kauai Planning Commission goes over its annual status report on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Activists are not only going to protest the new 350-room hotel taking its place, they will also file paperwork against the project's permits.
Open casting call on Kauai for Jason Momoa show
After stopping by Oahu and the Big Island, the open casting call for an exciting new series starring Jason Momoa is coming to Kauai this month.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
A message to travelers after arrests at Kauai airport
"The men and women of the airport security and police detail are tasked with first showing restraint and aloha. Sometimes that is put to the test," said Charlie Iona.
