ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Coco Palms Resort Update

KAUAI (KITV)- The future of the Coco Palms Resort could be decided this week, as the Kauai Planning Commission goes over its annual status report on Tuesday. Activists are not only going to protest the new 350-room hotel taking its place, they will also file paperwork against the project's permits.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Future of Kauai's historic Coco Palms Resort could be decided soon

WAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The future of the Coco Palms Resort could be decided soon, as the Kauai Planning Commission goes over its annual status report on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Activists are not only going to protest the new 350-room hotel taking its place, they will also file paperwork against the project's permits.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
County
Kauai County, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy