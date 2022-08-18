Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County objects to annexation for industrial development
COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project. The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of...
CBS 46
Nonprofit paying Atlanta residents to come to town hall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Southern Center for Human Rights is continuing a conversation around police use of force and they’re paying community members to be a part of it. Organizers tell CBS46 the hope is the town halls make communities safer in the long run. Devin Franklin is...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
WMAZ
After a Conyers church was engulfed in flames, a pastor is attempting to move on and rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. — A church congregation in Conyers is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their church building on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Pastor K. Francis Smith says they had just purchased new furniture, a new roof and new AC units when it happened, and the Rockdale Fire Department says they think it originated near the sound booth -- on the second level of the sanctuary -- destroying everything inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
CBS 46
Families receive gift cards to offset rising inflation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hispanic families in metro Atlanta are feeling especially squeezed on everyday goods like food. That’s why Libre Initiative set up shop at La Mexicana supermarket in Smyrna on Sunday. Officials and volunteers handed out gift cards to offset the rising cost of groceries. “Our purpose...
Monroe Local News
Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville
Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington to celebrate bicentennial with Battle on Baker
COVINGTON — In honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Covington, the city will highlight one of the historic areas in the city limits with a free community event this weekend. “Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have...
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
henrycountytimes.com
Action plan approved for Community Development Block Grants
At its August 2 meeting, the Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Fiscal Year 2022 Action Plans related to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership (HOME) programs. Both CDBG and HOME are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, with the County’s...
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction in Morrow
Subway franchisee opening breakfast, brunch and lunch spot fall 2022.
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees
ATLANTA – University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
LETTER: Audit of Newton Sheriff's Office warranted
The seeming lack of understanding by Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and a couple of the commissioners on how government accounting works that was displayed on Aug. 16 is appalling. I don’t understand how an overage of $400,000 of unused funds from the Sheriff’s 2022 budget was not known by the Sheriff until after the closing of the fiscal budget. The budget closed at the end of June. The county then has two months (until the end of August) to make any “adjustments.” Therefore the Sheriff needed the BOC to approve moving the 2022 funds to 2023.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
getnews.info
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Goodwill Property
Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of The Boulder Group represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, has completed the sale of a net leased Goodwill property located at 1905 Mount Zion Road in Morrow, GA for $2,779,000. The 30,542...
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
