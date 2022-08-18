The seeming lack of understanding by Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and a couple of the commissioners on how government accounting works that was displayed on Aug. 16 is appalling. I don’t understand how an overage of $400,000 of unused funds from the Sheriff’s 2022 budget was not known by the Sheriff until after the closing of the fiscal budget. The budget closed at the end of June. The county then has two months (until the end of August) to make any “adjustments.” Therefore the Sheriff needed the BOC to approve moving the 2022 funds to 2023.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO