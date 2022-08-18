BOSTON -- Tom Brady's extended absence from Buccaneers training camp generated a lot of mystery, intrigue and some genuine concern for the quarterback's whereabouts and his reason for missing more than a week of work. An entire conspiracy of Brady participating in "The Masked Singer" was cooked up, as well.According to one report, though, the reason for the absence is quite simple: The quarterback was simply on vacation.Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the 11-day absence was due to a Brady family vacation to the Bahamas."League sources indicated that Brady's time away from the team included a trip...

