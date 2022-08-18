ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React

Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
CBS Boston

Tom Brady vacationed in Bahamas during absence, report says

BOSTON -- Tom Brady's extended absence from Buccaneers training camp generated a lot of mystery, intrigue and some genuine concern for the quarterback's whereabouts and his reason for missing more than a week of work. An entire conspiracy of Brady participating in "The Masked Singer" was cooked up, as well.According to one report, though, the reason for the absence is quite simple: The quarterback was simply on vacation.Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the 11-day absence was due to a Brady family vacation to the Bahamas."League sources indicated that Brady's time away from the team included a trip...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Giants first half

The Cincinnati Bengals look to win their first preseason game of 2022 when they take on the New York Giants tonight at MetLife Stadium. Come join the fun in our first-half game thread. And as always, Who Dey!
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Pike
WLWT 5

Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
Pro Football Rumors

Offseason in review: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals entered the 2021 season with tempered expectations but reason for optimism. Quarterback Joe Burrow returning to full health and a number of free agent additions on defense in particular pointed to an incremental step for head coach Zac Taylor’s team after his first two years resulted in a record of 6-25-1. Playoffs were deemed a mere possibility, so the team’s actual performance – a division title, underdog playoff run and the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in more than 30 years – took the football world by storm.
