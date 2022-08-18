MIAMI – Students across South Florida are settling into their second week of school and while this is the most normal start to the school year since the start of the 2019 school year, COVID-19 does remain an issue for students to deal with. Miami-Dade, Broward and Archdiocese of Miami schools all have specific rules for dealing with the virus, should your child test positive, or be a close contact.In Miami-Dade, students who are sick with flu-like symptoms should remain home. Parents must notify the school immediately if their child tests positive. The type of test does not matter. Both...

1 DAY AGO