sflcn.com
South Florida’s Reggae Radio Personality, JAMUSA Celebrates 60 Years In The Business
SOUTH FLORIDA – Denver “JAMUSA” Silvera has ‘rammed’ many a dance as a sound system selector. He still gets a thrill, 60 years after making his debut in his native Jamaica. A pioneer of South Florida’s reggae scene, the jocular JAMUSA celebrates six decades in...
Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Celebrates "Little Bahamas" Designation
The renaming comes amid widespread gentrification, threatening to displace longtime residents who are the descendants of Bahamian settlers.
calleochonews.com
2 incredible August events in Miami you don't want to miss
Discover Afro-Caribbean dance and celebrate the last month of Summer events in Miami to the fullest. Beach time, warm weather, and a ton of entertaining events and activities are all hallmarks of August, popularly known as the month of events in Miami Beach & Greater Miami. The city is less...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour
Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
floridainsider.com
From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida
Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami International Auto Show announces dates for 2022
Miami International Auto Show 2022, one of the nation’s leading auto expositions, has announced that this year’s event will take place Oct. 15-23 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The announcement of the 2022 dates was made by Debra Koebel, president of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association,...
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
Miami New Times
Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations
In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
NBC Miami
Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise
South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part. Some of the employers scheduled...
WSVN-TV
Monopoly’s new ‘Hialeah-Opoly’ edition sells out at Hialeah Gardens Walmart
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family game night for residents in Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens got a bit more interesting this weekend. The famous game of Monopoly has unveiled a new edition called “Hialeah-Opoly.”. The game features aspects of Hialeah and surrounding areas that many South Floridians will recognize,...
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
COVID-19 remains an issue as South Florida students start new school year
MIAMI – Students across South Florida are settling into their second week of school and while this is the most normal start to the school year since the start of the 2019 school year, COVID-19 does remain an issue for students to deal with. Miami-Dade, Broward and Archdiocese of Miami schools all have specific rules for dealing with the virus, should your child test positive, or be a close contact.In Miami-Dade, students who are sick with flu-like symptoms should remain home. Parents must notify the school immediately if their child tests positive. The type of test does not matter. Both...
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Free Bundtlets for its 25th Anniversary
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a free cake giveaway and a chance to win a $25,000 birthday party. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. To spread even...
tag24.com
Banana art fight heads to court in split over pricey duct-tape artwork
Miami, Florida - The artwork called Comedian, which consists of a banana ducted taped to a wall, has incited a legal battle between two artists that's headed to court, creating quite a split in the art world. This case is bananas. An Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan, attached a banana to...
