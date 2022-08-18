ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State volleyball wins exhibition against Louisiana

STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State volleyball team won in straight sets over Louisiana (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) in an exhibition match on Saturday at the Newell-Grissom Building. State had two players register 10-plus kills, including Gabby Waden, who also collected a double-double on the afternoon. “The energy, the atmosphere, and...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy soccer shuts out Starkville Homeschool in rainy conditions

STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State offense makes slight gains in second scrimmage

STARKVILLE — The hunt for consistency continues for Mississippi State. An offense trying to catch up with its defense made slight gains Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second major scrimmage and last open practice of August camp. Competing against what looks to be one of the Southeastern Conference’s better...
STARKVILLE, MS
State
Iowa State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Taft Handy

COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Eddie Harris

STARKVILLE — Eddie Dean Harris, 67, died Aug. 16, 2022, in Starkville. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pine Grove MB Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden of Starkville. Visitation is Monday from 2-6 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mrs. Harris is survived...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: ICC band consists of 12 local students

The 2022-23 Itawamba Community College All-American Band includes 19 members from the Golden Triangle and surrounding areas. Wylain Bailey, Camille Butts, Leah Dawkins, Tia Fisher, Z’Kiya Flimmons, Nakedra Gatlin, Jacob Goodman, Anna Hogan, Jeremiah Jethroe, D.J. Sloan and Elizabeth Whittington are from Columbus. Tykez Daniels is from Starkville. You...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Brown Jr.

CRAWFORD — Thomas Clayton Brown Jr., 37, died Aug. 12, 2022, in Crawford. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Longview in Starkville. Burial will follow at First Baptist Longview Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is today from 2-5 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mr. Brown...
CRAWFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule

WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Patricia Knight

Patricia Ann Knight, 79, born in Fayette, AL on February 13, 1943, passed away peacefully with family by her side the evening of August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived most of her working years in Mississippi raising her family there before moving to the inter coastal area of South Alabama where she called home in her later years.
FAYETTE, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather

On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sherry Peoples

STARKVILLE — Sherry Elyane Peoples, 60, died Aug. 13, 2022, in Starkville. Services were Saturday at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Peoples is survived by her loving companion, Vincent James Sireci Jr.; daughter, Amber Henderson; her siblings and two grandchildren.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

DNA links same suspect to two West Point cold cases

WEST POINT — Amber Quick quietly stood at the front of the small courtroom inside the West Point Police Department on Monday afternoon as detectives announced they had a breakthrough in her 2003 rape case. When asked if she would like to speak, Quick only had one thing to...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Johnny Smith Jr.

COLUMBUS — Johnny Smith Jr., 68, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Correction: Candidate Bennie Jones present at candidate forum

A story last week failed to mention 16th District Circuit Court judge candidate Bennie Jones Jr. Jones was present at the judge forum in West Point on Thursday night. Jones is running for Place 3, which consists of Clay and Noxubee counties. He is running against Trina Davidson Brooks, Mark Cliett and Michelle Easterling.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arnell Wilson

COLUMBUS — Arnell Hudgins Wilson, 70, died Aug. 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J.B. Petty

COLUMBUS — J.B. Petty died Aug. 18, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Chamber’s professional networking group rebuilds after pandemic

Paige Davis moved her family medical clinic from Starkville to Columbus in May. When she arrived, she didn’t know who to talk to or where to begin connecting with her newfound community. That all changed after she met Cathryn Borer. Borer, who was hired as director of the Columbus-Lowndes...
COLUMBUS, MS

