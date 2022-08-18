Read full article on original website
Chris Jans updates Starkville Rotary Club on Mississippi State men’s basketball schedule, adjusting to new job
STARKVILLE — Chris Jans can’t help but be honest when other coaches ask him about Jans’ first few months at Mississippi State. “‘Man, I’m not going to lie to you, it’s just been hard,’” Jans typically replies. “‘All you do is recruit.’”
Mississippi State volleyball wins exhibition against Louisiana
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State volleyball team won in straight sets over Louisiana (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) in an exhibition match on Saturday at the Newell-Grissom Building. State had two players register 10-plus kills, including Gabby Waden, who also collected a double-double on the afternoon. “The energy, the atmosphere, and...
Starkville Academy soccer shuts out Starkville Homeschool in rainy conditions
STARKVILLE — Starkville Academy girls soccer picked up another win Monday, defeating Starkville Homeschool 6-0 in the rain at the Starkville Sportsplex. The weather was a factor throughout the match, with the steady drizzle making the surface more slick and causing the ball to travel more unpredictable across the ground. The game was able to go ahead, however, as there was no lightning and the teams were able to secure the Sportsplex’s new turf field.
Mississippi State offense makes slight gains in second scrimmage
STARKVILLE — The hunt for consistency continues for Mississippi State. An offense trying to catch up with its defense made slight gains Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second major scrimmage and last open practice of August camp. Competing against what looks to be one of the Southeastern Conference’s better...
Starkville High product Rufus Harvey stands out again for Mississippi State in preseason scrimmage
STARKVILLE — Time seemed to freeze inside the Palmeiro Center as wide receiver Rufus Harvey found himself sandwiched awkwardly between two defenders on a catch over the middle. But Harvey got up unharmed, spun the football on the turf and walked away. Not much could faze the Starkville High...
Taft Handy
COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Monday Profile: Fields’ many paths in life keep leading him back to Columbus area
Teacher, pastor, singer. At one point in his life, Milton Fields has been all of those things, often at once. “I grew up here, most of my growing up years,” he said. “We were over in Alabama for a while. My father, O.L. Fields, was a minister, and he went over there to pastor and organize churches.”
Eddie Harris
STARKVILLE — Eddie Dean Harris, 67, died Aug. 16, 2022, in Starkville. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pine Grove MB Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden of Starkville. Visitation is Monday from 2-6 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mrs. Harris is survived...
Education: ICC band consists of 12 local students
The 2022-23 Itawamba Community College All-American Band includes 19 members from the Golden Triangle and surrounding areas. Wylain Bailey, Camille Butts, Leah Dawkins, Tia Fisher, Z’Kiya Flimmons, Nakedra Gatlin, Jacob Goodman, Anna Hogan, Jeremiah Jethroe, D.J. Sloan and Elizabeth Whittington are from Columbus. Tykez Daniels is from Starkville. You...
Thomas Brown Jr.
CRAWFORD — Thomas Clayton Brown Jr., 37, died Aug. 12, 2022, in Crawford. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Longview in Starkville. Burial will follow at First Baptist Longview Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is today from 2-5 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mr. Brown...
West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule
WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
Patricia Knight
Patricia Ann Knight, 79, born in Fayette, AL on February 13, 1943, passed away peacefully with family by her side the evening of August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived most of her working years in Mississippi raising her family there before moving to the inter coastal area of South Alabama where she called home in her later years.
Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
Sherry Peoples
STARKVILLE — Sherry Elyane Peoples, 60, died Aug. 13, 2022, in Starkville. Services were Saturday at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Peoples is survived by her loving companion, Vincent James Sireci Jr.; daughter, Amber Henderson; her siblings and two grandchildren.
DNA links same suspect to two West Point cold cases
WEST POINT — Amber Quick quietly stood at the front of the small courtroom inside the West Point Police Department on Monday afternoon as detectives announced they had a breakthrough in her 2003 rape case. When asked if she would like to speak, Quick only had one thing to...
Johnny Smith Jr.
COLUMBUS — Johnny Smith Jr., 68, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Correction: Candidate Bennie Jones present at candidate forum
A story last week failed to mention 16th District Circuit Court judge candidate Bennie Jones Jr. Jones was present at the judge forum in West Point on Thursday night. Jones is running for Place 3, which consists of Clay and Noxubee counties. He is running against Trina Davidson Brooks, Mark Cliett and Michelle Easterling.
Arnell Wilson
COLUMBUS — Arnell Hudgins Wilson, 70, died Aug. 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
J.B. Petty
COLUMBUS — J.B. Petty died Aug. 18, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Chamber’s professional networking group rebuilds after pandemic
Paige Davis moved her family medical clinic from Starkville to Columbus in May. When she arrived, she didn’t know who to talk to or where to begin connecting with her newfound community. That all changed after she met Cathryn Borer. Borer, who was hired as director of the Columbus-Lowndes...
