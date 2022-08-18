Read full article on original website
Since launching a Supreme makeup collaboration with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath in 2020, including an immediately sold-out red lipstick, the New York brand set the scene for its entry into the beauty category. Since then, Supreme has released a collaboration with Chapstick, with a branded 3-pack of branded lip balm. Now, the fashion and skateboarding brand has announced a Fall/Winter 2022 lineup with another Pat McGrath Labs collaboration, this time venturing into a new realm of beauty products—nail polish.
