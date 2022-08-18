ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentress County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Electric Company Launches Accredited Apprenticeship Program

A local electric company has begun an accredited apprenticeship program to help provide work experience for those in trade professions. Steve Van De Voorde is the owner of Van De Voorde Services. He said it has been in the works for at least five years, and is a project near to his heart.
COOKEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Fentress County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Jamestown, TN
Government
City
Jamestown, TN
County
Fentress County, TN
City
Crossville, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Celebrates Oldest Living Native: Jane Vailes Turns 107

A celebration was held for Putnam County’s oldest living native Friday afternoon. Jane Vailes turned 107 this week, and she said her life motto is “you rest, you rust.”. “I stay busy and that means a whole lot to me,” Vailes said. “Because as long as I stay busy the longer I’m contended to stay on this earth.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Wins Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office Award At 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced that Cumberland County won the Highest Scoring Sheriff’s Office award at the 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. The Cumberland Sheriff’s Office also won First Place in the 45 to 75 Officers Category. The Fairfield Glade Police Department captured 2nd Place in the 11 to 25 Officers Category. In the Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts Category, District 6-Cookeville won First Place.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Caryville to get new Police Chief

Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
CARYVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Degree#College Tuition#Politics Local#Election Local#Fentress County Clerk#York Institute
z93country.com

How Many People are Missing in Wayne County

The number of missing people in Wayne County has become somewhat of a hot topic on social media lately as some say more than two dozen people have vanished locally over the past few years;. Newsfirst spoke with Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron who reports there is only one active...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Walmart
WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
z93country.com

Man Arrested after theft of a Mower

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a Wayne County man has been arrested for being in possession of a stolen Scag zero-turn lawn mower worth over $10,000.00. On August 17, 2022, Deputy Jerry Coffey was following up on information he had obtained about possible location of the stolen zero-turn lawn mower which was stolen in Wayne County. While in the area of Cowan and Hull Subdivision Road he observed a pickup truck hauling the stolen zero-turn mower. Deputy Coffey conducted a traffic stop on the truck on Sexton Black Cemetery Road. After confirming this was the stolen mower Deputy Coffey seized the mower and charged the driver Derek Lyons of Monticello, Ky. for receiving stolen property (over $10,000.00). Lyons was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WATE

Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. Brandon Shaw, of Park City, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of disregarding stop sign, two counts of failure or improper signal, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
GLASGOW, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN INITIALLY USES WIFE’S NAME WHEN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING AT WALMART

On August 17, 2022 at 3:14 p.m. City Units were dispatched to 168 Obed Plaza (Walmart) in reference to a shoplifter. Nikol Lawyer, the Manager, already had the female subject in the office. The woman identified herself by name and date of birth as Geraldine Hennessey (DOB 02-25-69). Nikol Lawyer stated that Ms. Hennessey was on camera shoplifting on 08-12-22, 08-13-22, and 08-17-22. The total amount Ms. Hennessey stole was $125.62. Ms. Hennessey stated that she had swapped tags on the items she took. The police asked Ms. Hennessey if they could search her purse and she agreed. Ms. Hennessey had multiple clothing items concealed in her purse. Prior to leaving to be transported Ms. Hennessey was asked if she had anything illegal or stolen and she denied having anything. Due to her wearing a medical device they did not search her, but placed Ms. Hennessey in to custody and transported her to Cumberland County Justice Center.
CROSSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy